UK to rejoin EU’s Horizon science programme

The UK is to return to the European Union’s £85 billion Horizon science research programme following months of negotiations.

The Government said a “bespoke” new agreement has been signed off with the EU, with UK researchers able to apply for grants and take part in Horizon projects.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We have worked with our EU partners to make sure that this is right deal for the UK, unlocking unparalleled research opportunities, and also the right deal for British taxpayers.”

Britain continued to participate under the post-Brexit trade deal brokered with Brussels but was frozen out in a tit-for-tat retaliation in a dispute over Northern Ireland arrangements.

The move is likely to be welcomed by scientists, amid warnings that UK researchers have been missing out on collaboration with colleagues in the EU.