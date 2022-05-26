UK regulator suggests simpler listing rule for London

FILE PHOTO: Skyscrapers in The City of London financial district are seen in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's twin-track company listing regime could be simplified into a single entry point to the London Stock Exchange to attract more start-ups, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday.

Britain wants to bolster London's attractiveness as a global location for listings as it continues to trail New York in bringing tech companies to the market, and faces added competition from Amsterdam since Brexit.

The FCA said in a discussion paper on Thursday that one suggestion is companies wishing to list in London would no longer have to choose between two different segments, standard and premium, with their different branding and standards.

"Instead, all listed companies would need to meet one set of criteria and could then choose to opt into a further set of obligations," the FCA said in a statement.

"Companies and their shareholders would decide for themselves whether these additional obligations were right for them."

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise)