BRIEF-CMA Says Bellis/Asda Deal Will Not Be Referred To Phase 2 Investigation

June 16 (Reuters) - Competition and Markets Authority:

* COMPETITION AND MKTS - MERGER UPDATE: BELLIS/ASDA

* CMA - MERGER BETWEEN BELLIS ACQUISITION COMPANY 3 LIMITED AND ASDA GROUP LIMITED WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2

* CMA - ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY ZUBER ISSA, MOHSIN ISSA , & TDR CAPITAL LLP (TDR) ON BELLIS/ASDA DEAL

* UK'S CMA SAYS UNDERTAKINGS WHICH HAVE BEEN SIGNED BY ISSA BROTHERS AND TDR WILL COME INTO EFFECT FROM JUNE 16 Source text for Eikon: