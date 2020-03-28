UK records largest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths to 1,019

Photograph: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The UK has recorded its biggest day-on-day increase in the number of people to die of Covid-19 since the outbreak began, taking the total to 1,019.

Department of Health figures reveal that at 5pm on Friday the toll had increased by 260 from 759 the day before.

The 34% rise is the largest day-on-day percentage increase since 18 March, when the total rose by 46% from 71 to 104.

As of 9am on Saturday, 17,089 people in the UK had tested positive for Covid-19. The total number of people tested stands at 120,776.

NHS England has confirmed that 246 of the deaths were patients aged between 33 and 100. All but 13, who were aged between 63 and 99, had underlying health conditions. The death toll in England now stands at 935.

Four of the most recent deaths were in Wales, seven in Scotland and two in Northern Ireland. This brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 38 in Wales, 40 in Scotland and 15 in Northern Ireland.

It took 13 days for the number of deaths in the UK to go from one to just over 100. It has taken a further 10 days to reach just over 1,000.