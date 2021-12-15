UK Records Highest Number Of Daily Covid Cases Since Pandemic Began

A woman walking past a coronavirus information sign on London Bridge. (Photo: Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images)

The UK has recorded the highest number of daily Covid cases since the pandemic began as the country was in the grip of an Omicron variant outbreak.

A further 78,610 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday, the government said.

It said a further 165 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said a further 4,671 confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported across the UK as of Wednesday.

It brings the total confirmed Omicron cases in the UK to 10,017.

It is the highest figure announced since mass testing began in summer last year, and surpasses the previous record of January 8 when 68,053 new cases were reported.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference from Downing Street later on Wednesday – which follows his “emergency” TV address on Sunday.

Earlier, leading health chief Dr Jenny Harries said Omicron is the “most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic”,

The UKHSA boss also warned that a wave of Omicron infections could put the NHS in “serious peril” as she defended the testing regime for travel.

Compulsory mask-wearing has also been extended and work-from-home guidance was reintroduced under the government’s Plan B to tackle the pandemic this winter.

But Johnson suffered a major blow to his authority that raised questions over his ability to bring in further measures after 100 Tories rebelled to oppose the measures in a Commons vote.

Analysis suggested Omicron is now the dominant strain in London.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

