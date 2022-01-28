UK records 89,176 Covid cases and 277 deaths in latest daily figures

(PA)

The UK reported 89,176 Covid cases and 277 deaths on Friday, latest daily figures show.

The rise in infections marks a jump of 12 per cent in a week and brings the total to 16,333,980.

A total of 155,317 Britons have now died since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the figures.

Elsewhere, a further 52,956 booster doses of the Covid vaccine were given out on Thursday. It brings the total to 37,157,898.

And another 29,948 people received their second dose, meaning 48,314,633 Britons are now double jabbed.

Richmond upon Thames currently has the highest infection rate of London’s 32 boroughs, with the case rate per 100,000 standing at 1,224.9 in the week up to January 23. Infections were up by 30.8 per cent during the period.

There were a total of 16,149 patients in hospital with Covid in the UK as of January 27 - a fall of 10 per cent in a week.

Separately, England’s R rate has fallen again to between 0.7 and 0.9.

It is a drop on last week’s number, when the figure was thought to be between 0.8 and 1.1. If the R number remains below one it means the pandemic is shrinking.

Research from King’s College/ZOE reveals that daily Covid-19 case levels in London have now risen above 300 people per 100,000.

The figures came as the Metropolitan Police faced criticism for urging Sue Gray to limit the publication of her investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

The Met asked Ms Gray to make only “minimal reference” to events that are now subject to a criminal investigation. It means the report faces a lengthy delay or being watered down considerably.

Veteran Tory MP Sir Roger Gale, one of the Conservatives to call for Mr Johnson’s resignation, described it as a “farce” which could buy more time for the “lame duck” Prime Minister.