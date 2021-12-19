UK records 82,886 new Covid cases amid Christmas Omicron threat

A further 82,886 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK, government figures show.

It brings the total number of infections over the last seven days to 547,606.

A further 45 deaths have been recorded, with 900 coronavirus patients admitted to hospital within the last 24 hours

The latest figures are a drop on the 90,418 and 93,045 Covid cases were reported on Saturday and Friday.

Around 904,598 people had their booster or third jab jab yesterday, bringing the total to 28,060,874.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has hit out at people who choose not to get a coronavirus vaccine (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

The UK Health Security Agency said there had been 12,133 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 reported across the UK.

This brings the total confirmed cases of the variant in the UK to 37,101.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 172,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

It came as Sajid Javid hit out at people who have chosen not to be vaccinated against coronavirus as they “take up hospital beds” that could be used for patients in need.

The Health Secretary criticised those who are eligible for a jab but have decided not to take up the offer, saying they are having a “damaging impact” on others.

He said 1 0 per cent of the eligible population – more than five million people – still had not received their jabs, and around nine out of 10 of those needing the most care in hospital were unvaccinated.

Speaking on Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News, he said: “I just cannot emphasise enough the impact that they are having on the rest of society.

“They must really think about the damage they are doing to society by… they take up hospital beds that could have been used for someone with maybe a heart problem, or maybe someone who is waiting for elective surgery.

“But instead of protecting themselves and protecting the community they choose not to get vaccinated.

“They are really having a damaging impact and I just can’t stress enough, please do come forward and get vaccinated.”