UK records 75 Covid related deaths and more than 50,000 daily cases

The UK has recorded more than 50,000 daily Covid cases on Sunday, according to official figures.

Some 54,095 positive infections were reported, including reinfections in England and Northern Ireland that are more than 90 days after a previous positive test.

The total is based on positive lab-confirmed PCR tests in all four nations of the UK, plus most positive lateral flow tests reported in England and all lateral flow tests reported in Northern Ireland.

The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated: https://t.co/XhspoyTG79



On 6 February 54,095 new cases and 75 deaths in 28 days of a positive test were reported in the UK.



Our data includes the number of people receiving a first, second and booster dose of the #vaccine pic.twitter.com/MitfZ0Z6OS — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) February 6, 2022

The cases numbers are down from 60,578 daily cases seen on Saturday.

A further 75 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, which is significantly down on the 259 recorded the previous day.

This brings the total number of Covid related deaths to 158,318, the Government said.

These figures now include deaths in England following possible reinfections of Covid-19.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 180,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

A combined total of 37,529,824 booster and third doses have been given, a day-on-day rise of 36,33 - this equates to 65.3 per cent of the UK population aged over 12.

Separate totals for booster and third doses are not available.