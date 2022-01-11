UK records 379 Covid deaths as cases drop to 120,821

(Evening Standard)

The UK reported 379 Covid deaths on Tuesday as cases drop to 120,821, according to the latest government data.

The number of deaths recorded is the highest daily number of deaths since February 24 last year, when 442 fatalities were reported.

Deaths are those who have died within 28 days of a positive test.

By comparison, there were 142,224 positive Covid cases and 77 deaths on Monday.

The increase in cases is the lowest daily increase since December 27, and is just over half the daily increase in cases last Tuesday of 218,724.

Across the UK, 1,103,660 tested positive in the past week, down 13 per cent on the previous week’s total of new cases.

The data also reveals that almost 20,000 patients were in hospitals across the UK with Covid-19 as of Monday, standing at a total of 19,828 people.

Of those, 820 were recorded as being in a bed requiring mechanical ventilation.

In London, 3,826 people were hospitalised with Covid as of Tuesday.

