UK records 37,578 cases and 120 deaths in 24 hours

(Evening Standard)

The UK has recorded 37,578 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total in the last seven days to 245,354.

Government figures show there were 120 deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus in the last 28 days.

That brings the Covid-19 death toll in the last week to 785, and a UK total of 133,161.

Over 6.9 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 to date.

Government data up to September 3 shows that of the Covid jabs given in the UK, 48,205,585 were first doses.

43,251,037 were second doses.

It comes as ministers look likely to approve the vaccination of healthy 12 to 15-year-olds against coronavirus after asking the UK’s chief medical officers to review the evidence for a mass rollout.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) decided against backing the move on health grounds alone because Covid-19 presents such a low risk to younger teenagers.

But Professor Chris Whitty and the three other chief medical officers in the UK are reviewing the wider benefits of vaccinating the age group, such as minimising school absences and are expected to present their findings within days.

The Government is awaiting their advice before making a final decision but ministers have indicated they are keen on authorising a wider rollout.

Read More

Hardys wine owner warns of shortage ahead of Christmas season

Covid cases soar to 42,076 and 121 deaths as new strain Mu lands in UK

Qantas stands by promise to resume UK-Australia flights by end of year