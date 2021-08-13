UK records 32,700 new Covid infections and 100 more deaths

A man wearing a face mask among a crowd of pedestrians on Oxford Street (PA)

Coronavirus figures have hit 32,700 on Friday and 100 more deaths were recorded.

Daily cases hit the highest number on Thursday when 33,074 new infections were reported.

Infections have been in the 20,000s this week after new infections soared to 50,000 in mid-July.

The latest government figures comes as the R rate has fallen slightly in England.

R represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect.

Last week, it was between 0.8 and 1.1.

An R number between between 0.8 and 1 means on average every 10 people infected will infect between 8 and 10 other people.

But the levels of new coronavirus infections remain high across the UK.

The rollout of vaccinations continues to be a success with 87,421,381 total jabs being given out to date.

Earlier on, it was revealed one in 75 people in private households in England have had Covid-19 in the week of August 6.

This remains unchanged from the previous week, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

One in 75 is the equivalent of about 726,700 people.

The ONS said the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in England “continued to be high” but estimates suggest “an overall decreasing trend over the past two weeks”.

