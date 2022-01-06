UK records 179,756 more Covid cases and 231 deaths as fatalities near 150,000

(Evening Standard)

Another 179,756 more Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK over the most recent 24-hour period, the government revealed on Thursday.

Meanwhile 231 more deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test to 149,515.

The latest daily figures are down on the 194,747 cases and 334 deaths reported on Wednesday. However the number of fatalities included a backlog of some data from NHS England stretching back to New Year’s Day.

The latest figures also show another 2,078 patients have been admitted to hospital with coronavirus. That key metric has hovered just over 2,000 for three days in a row now, in what could be interpreted as an encouraging sign.

More follows...