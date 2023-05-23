UK reaches into transfer portal to add another Kentucky Miss Basketball to roster

Kyra Elzy has secured her first transfer commitment of the 2022-23 recruiting cycle.

University of Tennessee sophomore Brooklynn Miles announced via Twitter on Monday night that she will transfer to the University of Kentucky.

The 5-foot-4 point guard tweeted a picture of herself from her official visit, captioned with lyrics from YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Fresh Prince Of Utah.”

isssssaaaaa paradeeeeeeee inside my cityyyyyyyy yaaahhhhhhhhh #Committed pic.twitter.com/TaRwGz8KSh — brooklynn miles (@miles_brooklynn) May 22, 2023

Miles announced her intention to transfer at the start of April following Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 exit at the hands of Virginia Tech. Over the course of two seasons (56 games) with the Lady Vols, Miles averaged 1.8 points on 40 percent shooting, in addition to 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

She served a one-game suspension in February of her freshman season for unspecified “disciplinary reasons.” Per the Knoxville News Sentinel, Miles’ suspension arrived just days after she was cited on campus when the Knoxville Police Department responded to a call regarding a driver passed out at the wheel of a car. According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, the misdemeanor charge, later dismissed via judicial diversion, was for underage driving while impaired.

The former Franklin County High School standout led the Flyers to four 11th Region titles, and graduated as the team’s second all-time leading scorer (2,278 points) and the all-time assist leader (624).

Miles was rated a three-star recruit by espnW in the class of 2021. She was ranked as the No. 20 point guard in her class. Miles was named 2021 Miss Kentucky Basketball as well as the 2021 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year. She chose Tennessee over UK, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina State and Purdue.

Miles will be the third former Miss Kentucky Basketball recipient on the UK team, joining Maddie Scherr (2020) and Amiya Jenkins (2022).

Brooklynn Miles was the 75th-ranked high school prospect in the nation by All Star Girls Report after finishing her career at Franklin County with 2,278 points. After two seasons at Tennessee, the 5-foot-4 guard is transferring home to Kentucky.

With Miles’ commitment, the Wildcats gain a much-needed backcourt addition to the roster, which now boasts 12 of 15 available scholarships.

Since the end of Elzy’s third season at the helm, wherein UK finished with an underwhelming 12-19 (2-14 SEC) record, the Wildcats have lost three veterans — Adebola Adeyeye, Robyn Benton and Blair Green — to graduation, and three expected impact players for next season — Kennedy Cambridge, Tionna Herron and Jada Walker — to the transfer portal.

UK will also need to find a way to move forward without starting post Nyah Leveretter, who tore her ACL during UK’s Feb. 19 loss at Vanderbilt.

The Wildcats have two high school signees in the class of 2023: four-star, 6-foot-2 wing Jordy Griggs of Montverde (Fla.) Academy and 6-foot-4 forward Janae Walker of Sandy Creek (Ga.).

Brooklynn Miles helped lead Franklin County High School to four 11th Region championships before leaving the state for Tennessee.

Projected 2023-24 UK roster

After Monday’s commitment from transfer Brooklynn Miles, here is how Kentucky’s roster for next season stands at the moment (UK has three additional scholarships available):

Backcourt: Jordy Griggs (Fr.), Amiya Jenkins (So.), Emma King (Sr.), Brooklynn Miles (Jr.), Cassidy Rowe (So.), Eniya Russell (Sr.), Maddie Scherr (Sr.), Saniah Tyler (So.)

Frontcourt: Nyah Leveretter (Sr.), Ajae Petty (Sr.), Zennia Thomas (So.), Janae Walker (Fr.)

