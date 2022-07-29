Rust in peace: meet a rare survivor of the car that destroyed Lancia’s reputation

1977 Lancia Beta Berlina (saloon)

Folk wisdom is so often an inaccurate form of history. Not every Austin Allegro has a “square” steering wheel, there are cinematic car chases on par with or even better than in Bullitt, and the Beta was far from the only car to suffer corrosion issues in the late 1970s. And it is also one of the most intriguing vehicles to wear the Lancia shield.

The Beta debuted at the 1972 Turin motor show as the first product of Fiat’s acquisition of Lancia in 1969. The 1.4-, 1.6- and 1.8-litre twin-cam engines were derived from the parent company’s units but extensively revised, while Citroën developed the five-speed gearbox.

Some visitors were impressed by this rather elegant, front-wheel-drive sports saloon with independent suspension, all-disc braking and rack and pinion steering, even if aficionados complained the Beta was “not a true Lancia” as it lacked the innovative engineering of previous and revered models.

British sales began in 1973, and John Bolster of Autosport described the Beta as “the best Lancia yet”. Prices ranged from £1,594.45 for the 1400 to £1,798.22 for the 1600 and £1,988.88 for the 1800. By contrast, a Cortina 2000 GXL cost only £1,521, but a Beta owner probably regarded the Ford as transport for wide boys; the Italian car’s main rival was perhaps the Triumph Dolomite Sprint at £1,860.

The line-up received a facelift in 1975 and only a year later it was the company’s best-selling model. Sadly, it quickly became apparent that the early models suffered from corrosion of the suspension and engine subframe mounts.

A 1974 Car magazine test stated: “Conceived and built with a care that is all too rare in modern motoring, the Beta has a real feel of integration and totality.” However, the “Rust Scandal” and subsequent recall irrevocably damaged Lancia’s reputation. By the time production of the Berlina (saloon) ended in 1981 after 194,914 units, countless potential buyers had defected to Audi and Saab. This paper wrote of its replacement: “In view of the Beta’s well-publicised rust problems, it is not surprising that the manufacturer makes no mention of the Trevi’s relationship with that unfortunate car.”

Today, the 1977-model 1600 Series 2 owned by ‘Mr. C’ is one of 23 remaining on the road. He explains: “In 2011, a Lancia expert friend, Andy Collins, was approached by the relatives of an old chap who had two Betas, and he convinced me to call and arrange a viewing. The seller had owned this yellow one from around 1983, taking her off the road about 1991. He also had a white 1300, which he took off the road in around 1997.”

The asking price appeared too high, but a few months later, Mr. C contacted the vendor again: “I found that he still had them and was planning to scrap them as nobody had been interested, so I made him an offer on both cars. I eventually sold the white car to a colleague and in 2017 I took the plunge and had the yellow Beta fully resprayed.

“Fortunately, it required minimal welding, just sills and bits and pieces. The majority of the labour bill was removing all the old oil and grease as the previous owner had painted and poured it into every crevice.” But it appears to have worked in keeping the worst of corrosion at bay.

The work was completed in 2018, but this distinctive saloon has since covered few miles due to the lockdown. Mr. C regards the Beta as “such a great drive, and it’s clear to see that the DNA of the modern driving experience is evident in the handling and performance. The ride comfort is better than most modern cars. Performance is sprightly and spirited – and the exhaust note never fails to make you smile”.

And one of Mr. C’s fondest memories is from 2012 when the Lancia took part in a display of Pininfarina-styled cars at the 96 Club. As he puts it: “You can imagine the looks of disdain from the line of Ferrari owners when we parked, but we received more chats and comments than all of them put together!”

After all, you are far more likely to see a BB 512 from Maranello than a well-preserved Beta 1600 Berlina from Turin…

