UK’s rarest cars on display at Silverstone

UK's rarest cars display at Silverstone 26-28 Aug 2022 - Paul Hudson

On the surface, initially, the idea of a 1960 police-specification Wolseley 6/99 patrolling the Silverstone circuit at a stately 30mph appears reasonably unlikely. Nor would you usually expect to glimpse a 1967 Vauxhall Cresta PC amiably bouncing along the famous track or hear the unmistakable engine note of a Morris 1100. Yet, last Saturday, these unlikely vehicles, plus a Nissan Sunny B11, a Triumph Toledo and many others, all took to the circuit that’s home to the British Grand Prix.

This scenario was due to the Classic at Silverstone historic racing extravaganza requesting a display featuring The Telegraph’s “UK’s Rarest Cars” to be present for the three-day event. My initial thought was to hope for better weather than in 2021 (at one point, several of the exhibits looked to be in danger of being washed away).

Secondly, the aim was a cross-section of vehicles from the column, both past and future. They ranged from six-seaters to rear-engined lightweight saloons and from models that were once as familiar as Nicholas Parsons on Sale of the Century to those which never quite found a niche in this country. We included the Wolseley in the list, as several other owners expressed a desire to see it in the metal – presumably, they were all fans of Scales of Justice and other fine pictures.

The journey from Oxfordshire to the stand was marred by some B-film-style fog on the M40 and much enhanced by the bell drowning out the sound of a revving Aston Martin in the Silverstone tunnel. Once all of the UK’s Rarest were in place, the questions and remarks from the visitors commenced.

Wolseley 6/99 with Andrew Roberts (right) and Stephanie Holloway of Lancaster Insurance - Dave Troughton

Some were mesmerised by Honda GB’s yellow Civic Mk1, which starred in the company’s 1975 brochure, others remarked on the majestic grille of the Vanden Plas 1500, and quite a few were ago at the sheer pan-Pacific glamour of the Toyota Crown and Nissan 300C Estate. There were also quite a few double takes at the Colt Galant Turbo, in all its metallic blue glory.

Inevitably, cars such as the Triumph Acclaim, the Vauxhall Cavalier Mk1 1900GL, the Renault 5L and the Nissan Sunny B11 attracted variations on the theme “my dad/mum/next-door-neighbour/headmaster used to have one of those”.

A 1986 Nissan 300C ‘Cedric’ Estate and a 1972 Toyota Crown rub shoulders with a Ford Escort Mk3 Ghia at Silverstone

Others caused more confusion, with the Ford Consul 2000 frequently referred to as “a Granada” and the Singer Chamois Sport called “a Hillman Imp”. The Volkswagen 411 provoked a certain amount of curiosity – a few seeming to believe it was a Type 3 with two extra doors – as did the Fiat Argenta Volumex, which was sometimes referred to as “a Miafiori”. As for the 1963 Ford Consul-Cortina Super Estate, few could resist the lure of its Dy-Nok “wood” exterior panelling.

And at 1115 on Saturday it was time to muster for the circuit parade. Taking the wheel of the 6/99 was the famous YouTuber Stephanie Holloway of idriveaclassic, with two fine gentlemen of motoring, Sam Dawson and Aaron Prior, on the rear bench. This writer in the front passenger seat was mesmerised by seeing the track associated with Fangio, Brabham, Surtees, Clark and Hill while riding in a car more associated with black & white crime films.

The UK's rarest contingent await a parade lap of the full Silverstone Grand Prix circuit - Dave Troughton

Meanwhile, glimpses of a Toyota Corona Liftback primed for the run or a Škoda 110L negotiating a bend with aplomb made the event yet more spectacular.

Above the opportunity to experience the track was that many showgoers appeared to bypass the more exotic vehicles in favour of a Citroën BX Mk1 Estate, a Lancia Beta Berlina or a Ford Sierra Mk1 1.6L. The probable reasons were that they were unlikely to see many, or indeed any, of the “UK’s Rarest” display again. So many of the exhibits evoked memories of time past; tins of travel sweets, baked vinyl upholstery in summer and cassette players chewing Now That’s What I Call Music! 3.

Such reactions have led us to hope to stage the event again in 2023, while I also forgive the party who thought the 6/99 was “an old Austin Cambridge”. But nothing could ever detract from being at Silverstone in a 62-year-old Wolseley – and such experiences are beyond price.

The 2023 Classic at Silverstone will take place on 25-27 August.

