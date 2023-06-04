UK’s rarest cars: 1989 Lancia Prisma, one of only four left on British roads

In the 1980s, the Prisma was Lancia’s most popular model. It was the perfect transport for the driver who demanded a saloon of greater prestige than the Vauxhall Astra Belmont and with more presence than a Volvo 360. But today, Matthew F’s example is one of only four survivors.

The Prisma debuted in December of 1982 as the heir to the Trevi. Lancia sourced the floorpan, doors, windscreen and drivetrain from the mechanically similar Delta hatchback (the 1980 European Car of the Year, lest we forget), while Giorgetto Giugiaro devised the rather appealing booted bodywork. The engine choices were 1.3-, 1.5- and 1.6-litre four-cylinder units, while the owner benefitted from “the expression of Lancia expertise”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Production commenced in 1983 and the motoring correspondent from this newspaper praised the flagship 1600’s “eager twin-cam engine which thrives on hard driving”. By 1985 Motor Sport regarded the Prisma “a useful and jolly little car” although: “To one who remembers the great Lancia models of the past it is not a Lancia, but it is a nice car nevertheless.”

The marque had attracted similar observations since the introduction of the Fiat-powered Beta in 1972. However, Lancar, Lancia’s British concessionaire, seemed more concerned with quelling memories of the rust an unreliability in the late 1970s as evoking past images of the 1950s Appia. The company claimed there were now strenuous efforts at the factory to improve quality control, along with tighter pre-delivery inspection standards in the UK.

The Prisma received a facelift in 1986 with a new grille and a fuel-injection option for the 1.6-litre engine. There was also a 2.0-litre four-wheel drive version, which evolved into the Prisma Integrale by the following year. Meanwhile, the less potent members of the range had a small but dedicated following as an alternative to the Rover 216. Lancar’s advertisements further pointed out that the 1600 LX was not only considerably cheaper than a BMW 316 (at £7,399 rather than £10,678) but with 110mph was slightly faster, as well as better equipped.

The Dedra replaced the Prisma in 1989 and the older model rapidly vanished from the pages of Exchange & Mart. By the early 2000s, many drivers had only vague memories of “that Lancia Delta with a boot” – a car that belonged in a remote decade of shellsuits and ABC albums.

The example shown here is the Symbol, an upmarket version of the 1.6 i.e. with metallic paint, electric rear windows and even rear sunblinds as standard. The brochure targeted, without too much subtlety, the “Yuppie” who needed “a great performer for work and weekends”. Another campaign highlighted the Symbol as perfect for the discerning motorist who found the Ford Orion Ghia Injection too déclassé. At £9,675 the Lancia was also £600 cheaper than the Ford.

Mr F only recently came by the Symbol. He recalls: “I bought it from a scrapyard where it had been stood for nearly 20 years. I recommissioned it, and now the Prisma is fully back on the road. To me, they are very understated and underrated. So many people did not understand them when they were new, and they are largely forgotten today. As a result, few are left, and prices are generally low.”

Story continues

During its heyday, many drivers praised the Lancia’s road manners and excellent weight distribution, with this car’s owner echoing these views. As he puts it: “The Prisma drives well, has a nice driving position and is well screwed together. It feels solid on the road, with a very revvy and lively engine. There is also good sound protection and comfortable seats.”

Somewhat inevitably, this “booted Delta” evokes a sense of confusion when displayed at shows or in supermarket car parks. Its owner reflects: “Some people do recognise the Prisma, but many are not sure what it is. However, I have been approached by former owners and Lancia dealers who fondly recalled selling them.”

In many respects, the Prisma was the right car for the right market but it suffered, in the UK at least, from Lancia’s previous image of the rust-blighted Beta. But those drivers who were prepared to trust their judgment found it lived up to Motor’s assessment: “Distinctive, likeable and a little different from the mainstream.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.