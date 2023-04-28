UK’s rarest cars: 1984 Vauxhall Cavalier Mk2 Estate, one of fewer than 30 left on British roads

Thomas Townsend owns one of the few surviving examples of the Cavalier Mk2 Estate

Some versions of popular models seem fated never to capture the public’s imagination. One example is the entry-level three-door Ford Sierra, another is the Vauxhall Cavalier Mk2 Estate. Today, Thomas Townsend owns one of the few surviving examples and revels in its beige style.

The Cavalier saloon and hatchback debuted in 1981 as part of Vauxhall owner General Motors’ worldwide “J-Car” programme. Holden of Australia (also a GM brand) carried out the Estate’s design and development, launching its Camira Wagon in March 1983. The Cavalier Estate followed seven months later, with Vauxhall importing Holden body panels for the rearmost parts of the car and assembling them at its main production site in Luton.

This was the first Cavalier Estate, since the Mk1 had only been offered in saloon and coupé body styles. It featured a tailgate that incorporated the main section of the rear bumper for a low loading lip, while with the back seat folded there was 51 cubic feet of luggage space.

The trim levels were a base model, then L and, at the top, GL, priced at £6,143, £6,562 and £7,475 respectively, all with a 1.6-litre engine. Vauxhall advertised the new Cavalier version on ITV – and in a brochure featuring possibly the world’s most dismal camping holiday.

By 1983 the Cavalier Mk2 had helped Vauxhall sales almost double from less than 9 per cent of the UK car market in 1982 to 15 per cent, challenging Ford’s longstanding dominance of the fleet sector. Vauxhall hoped the Estate would enhance the popularity of its entire range. One advertisement stated: “Because the Cavalier is front-wheel drive, it doesn’t have a propshaft pinching the inches,” in an apparent dig at the rear-wheel-drive Sierra. Its other main British rival was the Morris Ital Estate, which looked highly dated compared with the Vauxhall.

The initial press response seemed optimistic. The Telegraph motoring correspondent believed Vauxhall had done a “jolly good job” of assembling the Holden bodywork and found the L quiet and “well put together”. What Car? wrote in 1984: “If carrying versatility is the main requirement in a car, then look no further than the Vauxhall.”

Two years later, a Motor group test regarded the Cavalier as a good, honest workhorse but ultimately declared the Citroën BX Estate the winner. However, they also found the Austin Montego, which succeeded the Ital in 1984, cheaper and with a greater payload.

Further problems facing dealers were the Cavalier wagon’s heavy steering, harsh ride and uncertain role within Vauxhall’s hierarchy. The company had briefly considered a three- or a five-door Mk1 Estate but believed its existing models covered that market sector. Unfortunately, this also proved to be the case with the Mk2.

Richard Watt of the Cavalier and Chevette Club says: “Vauxhall had offered the [larger] Carlton Estate from 1978 and the [more compact] Astra Estate from 1979 and not many people really associated the Cavalier with estate cars.” Nor did Vauxhall’s sister marque Opel in Germany feel the need to build an equivalent Ascona version for left-hand-drive European markets. When Cavalier Mk2 production ended in 1988, only a few of the 807,624 units sold were Estates, estimated at only 7 per cent.

There was not to be an estate version of the Cavalier Mk3 Estate and the Vauxhall “loaded with logic” fast became an example of half-forgotten 1980s ephemera; Watt guesstimates the survivors as fewer than 30. But Townsend found the lure of the 1.6L’s “Donegal Tweed” cloth trim irresistible. He recalls: “I had never seen an Estate before I bought this one in 2022.”

Townsend is a Vauxhall enthusiast of long standing, and he remarks: “I’ve liked Cavaliers for many years now, as well as the Nova, the Senator and the Carlton. I have to say I absolutely love owning the Estate. Its abilities are very surprising for a nearly 40-year-old car and it drives superbly well – better than some newer cars.”

By 2023 standards, Townsend’s Vauxhall looks diminutive, while its interior is remarkably Spartan. A five-speed gearbox was another £83 and power-steering cost a further £140. But the limited array of fittings is part of its ultra-1980s appeal. The Cavalier Estate is a car at home outside a branch of Happy Eater – with the “Parchment” beige paintwork mesmerising the other diners.

Thanks to: Thomas Townsend, Richard Watt, Kevin Bricknall and the Cavalier and Chevette Club