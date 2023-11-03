UK’s rarest: 1975 Audi 80 GT, one of only three left

Paul Preston's 1975 Audi 80 GT

Some cars from the 1970s are unmistakably kitsch, with their vinyl roofs and go-faster stripes belonging to a sub-culture of medallions and cheap aftershave. But Paul Preston’s Audi 80 GT is above such frivolity, for it is smart, purposeful, and combines enjoyment with efficiency. It is also one of the rarest cars in the UK, as there are now only three left on British roads.

The four-ring badge originally represented the Auto Union, of which Audi was one marque; the others were DKW, Horch, and Wanderer. After the Second World War, the company revived only the DKW name for a succession of inexpensive two-stroke, three-cylinder saloons. In 1965, Volkswagen AG acquired a majority shareholding in Auto Union, and they eventually decided to sell the forthcoming four-stroke, F103 model as an Audi.

Preston acquired his Cadiz Orange example in 2015

The success of the F103 series between 1965 and 1972 resulted in the larger 100 of 1968 and Audi becoming regarded as a rival to BMW and Mercedes-Benz. The replacement ‘B1 series’ Audi 80 made its debut on July 19th 1972. Power was from the new 1.3-litre and 1.5-litre EA827 engines, and its lines set the template for the Volkswagen Passat and the Audi 50/VW Polo.

In August 1972, The Telegraph’s motoring correspondent wrote, “Despite its unfamiliar name… the German Audi has considerable success in Britain.” A review from the 1972 London Motor Show described how the 80 offered “front-wheel drive, strut-type suspension all round and steering layout that combats swerves after punctures by a clever modification of the MacPherson struts.”

The 80 defeated the Alfa Romeo Alfetta and the Renault 5 to become Car of the Year 1973, and a year after its launch, Audi unveiled the 80 GT; complete with a 1,588cc engine (up from 1.5-litres in the standard 80) with larger chokes and a raised compression ratio. The resultant top speed was 109mph, with 0-60mph dispatched in 9.5 seconds.

The 80 defeated the Alfa Romeo Alfetta and the Renault 5 to become Car of the Year 1973

The GT was available only in two-door form, with alloy wheels, a front spoiler, and Recaro front seats. Chequered cloth upholstery enlivened the sober interior, and keen drivers could specify the optional Bilstein shock absorbers and ventilated front disc brakes. British sales began on August 28th, 1974.

Story continues

The 80 GT cost £2,237 compared with £2,398 for the Triumph Dolomite Sprint. Other competitors included the BMW 2002 at £2,650, the Fiat 124 Coupe at £2,315, and the Lancia Beta 1600 at £1,963. The Telegraph thought the GT handled “with great agility” although “on some surfaces, I felt as though I were receiving a vibro massage.”

Car regarded the GT as “a very realistic answer to the search for a multi-passenger sporting saloon” and enjoyed how it “fairly pelts around corners.” Motor Sport found it “a superbly responsive small car”, and Autocar was similarly impressed: “The performance of the 80 GT is little short of astonishing.”

British sales of the car began on August 28th, 1974

Audi sold over a million B1s before introducing the B2 series 80 in September 1978. Preston acquired his Cadiz Orange example in 2015, which he is selling as he now has a second GT in red. He notes: “100 bhp from a 1.6-litre engine was phenomenal by 1970s standard – comparable to many 2.0-litre cars of that era.”

Preston describes the GT as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing, and it handles as though it is on rails. Some people believe the 100 Coupe was the first sporting Audi, but that was basically a re-bodied saloon. It was the 80 GT that set the template for future high-performance Audis.” In addition, the VW Golf GTi used the same engine as the fuel-injected GTE version.

Today, KGP 281N receives a great deal of attention; Preston often hears the clarion cry, “My family used to have one of those.” In the 1970s, the 80 appealed to motorists who would have otherwise considered buying a Dolomite Sprint, and in the early 1980s, many a former GT owner would graduate to the Quattro.

And as that 1974 Autocar test concluded: “There are some sporting drivers who abhor front-wheel-drive. One can only suggest that the Audi 80 GT might change their minds.”

Read more from The Telegraph’s rarest cars series: 1974 Opel Commodore - the only one left

What are your memories of the Audi 80? Please share them in the comments section below