UK to push at G-7 for global standard on 'vaccine passports'

·2 min read

LONDON — Britain plans to use its presidency of the Group of Seven economic powers to push for an internationally recognized system of vaccine passports that could allow world travel to resume, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged Tuesday that the idea raises “complex” ethical issues.

The British government previously said it was not considering issuing vaccine passports to people who had been inoculated. But it has now set up a review into “COVID status certification” that will examine ways people can prove they don’t have the coronavirus, either through vaccination or by showing a negative test result.

The government said it would “look to introduce a system to allow vaccinated individuals to travel more freely internationally.” It added it would work with other countries through the World Health Organization, the G-7 -- whose presidency the U.K. holds this year -- and other bodies on “a clear international framework with standards that provide consistency for passengers and industry alike.”

“Introducing such a system also needs to be fair and not unduly disadvantage people who have yet to be offered — or gain access to — a vaccine,” the government said in a document outlining its plans to lift Britain’s pandemic restrictions. “That being the case, the government does not expect this solution to be available quickly, and restrictions like those in place across the world are likely to continue for the near future.”

The British government is also looking at how such proof might be used by employers, venue owners or organizers of large events. One option under consideration is using the National Health Service contact-tracing app, which millions of people in Britain have on their phones, to display COVID-19 test results.

Johnson said Tuesday that “there are deep and complex issues that we need to explore” before making a decision.

“We can’t be discriminatory against people who for whatever reason can’t have the vaccine,” he said. “There might be medical reasons why people can’t have a vaccine. Or some people may genuinely refuse to have one. I think that’s mistaken, I think everybody should have a vaccine, but we need to thrash all this out.”

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

    MILAN — Just over a year after “Game Zero,” Atalanta is back in the knockout round of the Champions League. Last year’s match, against Valencia in nearby Milan on Feb. 19, was the biggest in the club’s history and a third of Bergamo’s population made the short trip to San Siro for what turned out to be a 4-1 victory. A short time later, military trucks were driving coffins out of Bergamo because the crematorium couldn’t keep up as the small city became one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. The match was dubbed “Game Zero” because of the spread of the disease that followed both in northern Italy and in Spain. More than 40,000 fans inside the stadium enthusiastically celebrated each of Atalanta’s four goals that day — the last time the team played in front of its own supporters. On Wednesday, Atalanta will host Real Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 in an empty Gewiss Stadium, which has been newly renovated. “It certainly takes a lot away from us,” Atalanta forward Luis Muriel said. “I believe that for the people of Bergamo, not being able to be here at these great events — especially playing in our own stadium and not like last year when we played in Milan — is a great disappointment. “These moments should certainly be shared with them. They have always been close to a team that for so many years always fought for the lower places. It’s sad not to be able to play these matches with fans.” There is a vast gap between 13-time European champion Real Madrid and Atalanta, which is making only its second appearance in the competition. But Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini believes that could help his team. “We have the enthusiasm,” he said. “We don’t have their habit of playing these games but they have played against more famous teams than us. “For us, it remains an event. We have some extra motivation.” Atalanta has done well against more storied opposition before. The team beat Liverpool at Anfield in the group stage of this year’s competition and was also minutes away from beating Paris Saint-Germain in last year's quarterfinals. Real Madrid travelled to Bergamo with a squad decimated by injuries. Forward Karim Benzema did not recover in time and remained in Spain, along with Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao. “We have to be very careful, because with all the absences that Real has I am convinced that we will find a team that is even more alert and even more focused,” Gasperini said. “Real is one of the strongest teams in the world. I can’t really say how big a gap there is with us percentage-wise, but I can say we have always given something more in these type of games and stepped up a level.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Daniella Matar, The Associated Press