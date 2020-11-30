UK purchases additional 2 million doses of Moderna Covid vaccine

(AFP via Getty Images)

The government has purchased an additional two million doses of Moderna’s promising coronavirus vaccine, which is expected to be available for distribution throughout spring of next year.

Following the deal, the UK now has access to seven million shots of the two-dose vaccine — enough to inoculate 3.5 million Britons.

The jab, which has been shown to be safe and 94.5 per cent effective in preventing disease, must first be approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which is currently carrying out a rolling review of the promising candidate.

The business secretary, Alok Sharma, said: “It is essential that we continue to bolster our portfolio of vaccine candidates to ensure we’re in the best possible position to protect the public once we see that breakthrough.

“The UK was one of the first countries in Europe to sign a deal with Moderna, and I’m delighted we have been able to secure a further 2 million doses of their promising candidate for the British public.”

No 10 has now agreed deals for seven different vaccine candidates, and has access to 357 million doses — the majority of which will be provided by AstraZeneca.

The government initially overlooked the Moderna jab before announcing earlier this month that a deal for five million doses had been reached with the American company.

Moderna, based in Boston, intends to manufacture between 500 million and 1 billion doses globally throughout 2021.

The biotech company has said it expects to provide the US government, which helped to fund research into the vaccine, with 20 million doses by the end of the year. It has also reached an agreement with the European Union to provide up to 160 million shots for its member nations.

It is understood that Moderna does not currently have an advanced European supply chain in place, but is currently planning to “scale up” its capacity to deliver to the continent.

Downing Street has said the UK’s doses will be made available in spring 2021.

“Every week, we are getting more positive news about the range of vaccines in development, and thanks to the work of our taskforce the UK has pre-ordered more hundreds of millions of doses from those companies most advanced in their work,” said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

“This includes buying a further two million doses of Moderna’s vaccine, on top of the five million we’ve already secured.

“With a wide range of vaccine candidates in our portfolio, we stand ready to deploy a vaccine should they receive approval from our medicines regulator, starting with those who will benefit most.”

Moderna said its candidate, named mRNA-1273, can be stored at fridge temperature for 30 days, or -20C for up to six months.

This will make the vaccine more accessible for the global market, unlike the Pfizer vaccine, which needs to be stored and transported at -70C, and can only survive in fridge conditions for five days.

The MHRA will carefully review Moderna’s safety, quality and effectiveness data, once it has all been submitted, to determine how it protects people from Covid-19 and the level of protection it provides.

The Moderna jab uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which relies on synthetically-produced genetic coding to generate an immune response in humans, and is produced at a scale more rapidly than conventional vaccines.

A number of other vaccines that use the same platform are also in development, including the British jab being developed by Imperial College London, sparking hope that these candidates will be equally effective.

