UK public inflation expectations ease in May - Bank of England survey

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation in the coming 12 months cooled in May, according to a Bank of England survey on Friday that showed net satisfaction with the central bank hit its lowest level since records began in 1999.

The BoE's quarterly inflation attitudes survey showed expectations for inflation in the coming 12 months fell to 3.5% from 3.9% in February.

For inflation in five years' time, expectations were steady at 3.0%.

