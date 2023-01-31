UK public inflation expectations cool again: Citi/YouGov survey

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The British public's predictions for inflation cooled again in January, according to a survey on Tuesday that should further comfort to the Bank of England that high prices will not become permanently embedded in expectations.

U.S. bank Citi and polling firm YouGov said inflation expectations for five to 10 years ahead fell to 3.5% from 3.6% in December - within touching distance of the 3.0% to 3.4% range seen ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For inflation in a year's time, expectations in January fell to 5.4% from 5.7% in December. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton)