UK should be ‘psychologically resilient’ about cyber attack risk

stock image (PA Wire)

Britain should not play into the Kremlin’s hands by being scared of the threat of a Russian cyber attack, a defence think tank said today despite a warning from spies about an enhanced risk because of the Ukraine crisis.

Jamie MacColl, a cyber security expert from the Royal United Services Institute in London, said the public should be “psychologically resilient about the prospect of cyber attacks” because Britain “is one of the most cyber capable nations in the world”.

He added that “part of what the Kremlin wants is for us to be afraid” and “one of the best things we can do” is to avoid being “hysterical” about the potential for a Russian cyber attack affecting this country.

Mr MacColl also pointed out that any Russian cyber offensive would be most likely be directed against Ukraine, which the Kremlin has targeted before with cyber attacks aimed at crippling the Ukrainian power network.

“I don’t think we are going to see cyber attacks against the West in response to the sanctions package so far. In the event of an invasion, Russian cyber operations will be very focused on supporting the invasion itself.”

He added: “It’s important that we play down the hype. Part of what the Kremlin wants is for us to be afraid so one of the best things we can do is be both cyber resilient but also psychologically resilient about the prospect of cyber attacks.

“We are one of the most cyber capable nations in the world, we have sophisticated cyber defences but also cyber offensive capabilities which may have some deterrent effect on Russian cyber attacks.”

Wednesday’s comments from the think tank follow an alert from the National Cyber Security Centre, which is part of GCHQ, about the increased risk of a cyber attack on British targets by Russia because of the Ukraine crisis.

It said that although it was “aware of any current specific threats to UK organisations in relation to events in and around Ukraine, there has been an historical pattern of cyber attacks on Ukraine with international consequences.”

It said that organisations in Britain should “bolster their online defences” in response by taking “actionable steps that reduce the risk of falling victim to an attack”.

The cyber security centre also suggests putting in contingency plans to “scale up operations if a cyber incident occurs” and removing “third party” access to networks that is no longer required.