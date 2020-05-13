UK property website Rightmove sees signs of life as lockdown eases

LONDON (Reuters) - British property website Rightmove said visits to its site rose 45% on Wednesday morning compared with a day earlier after the government moved to reopen the housing market which it had effectively closed as part of the coronavirus lockdown.

Email enquiries to agents rose by 70% and new listings also increased with 2,115 new properties added in five hours, Rightmove said.

Buyers and renters in England were given the go-ahead to move house again by the government on Wednesday when estate agents' offices reopened and buyers and renters were allowed to able to view properties in person.





(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)