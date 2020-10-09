UK Professor Says 'Idlis' Are 'Boring' And All Hell Breaks Loose

Amisha Zalani
Most Indians would agree for Idli and Sambar to be a delectable mix. But a British professor feels otherwise. A Twitter user recently called idlis "boring" and all hell broke lose.

This started on 4 October when Zomato posted a question asking “what’s that one dish you could never understand why people like so much” on Twitter.

To which, Edward Anderson, a United Kingdom-based Professor of History and expert in India-Britain studies said:

And now it is being called  the 'Idligate.'

Several desi twitter users are trolling him for saying the same. But interestingly so, there are many who also so agreed with him!

REALLY? Is he not? 
Nobody told you to have it “all the time” though 

Here's what all idli lovers had to say about this:

