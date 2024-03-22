UK Prime Minister Wishes Kate Middleton “Full & Speedy Recovery” As He Criticizes The Media For “Unfair Treatment”

The UK Prime Minister has criticized “certain sections of the media” for treating Kate Middleton unfairly and sent well wishes following the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis.

In a statement posted on X, Rishi Sunak said Middleton has been “subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.”

He posted the statement almost immediately after Middleton revealed to the world that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy via an X statement and video.

Sunak added: “When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and with her loving family. I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready.”

Prior to today’s announcement, Middleton’s health and relationship with husband William had been the subject of much speculation both in the UK and internationally. It has been a regular topic of discussion on U.S. talk shows, for example.

That discussion had heightened over the past fortnight after four major news agencies pulled a photo of Middleton and family from their libraries amid concerns it was manipulated. Middleton took the blame for poor photo editing skills the following day but it did little to quell media interest, worsened by a second supposedly doctored image and a grainy video of Middleton and Prince William in a farm shop.

The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country. pic.twitter.com/IFX51Wm5Q3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 22, 2024

