UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson dodges question on US President Donald Trump election comments

Boris Johnson has dodged a question over Donald Trump’s controversial US election comments today.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked the Prime Minister to criticise the US President after he cried foul over the election process, describing it as a “major fraud on our nation”.

The President has vowed to go to the Supreme Court to settle the US election and declared he has “already won” the race to the White House.

Sir Keir said: "Whatever the result, will the Prime Minister join me in saying that it's not for a candidate to decide which votes do and don't count or when to stop counting.

"The next president must be the free and fair choice of the American people."

But Mr Johnson refused to be drawn on the controversy and told MPs: "Of course we don't comment as a UK Government on the democratic processes of our friends and allies."

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner tweeted afterwards: "The Prime Minister refused to even say that all votes in the US election should count.

"That is one of the most cowardly statements I've ever heard."

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy also condemned Mr Trump's remarks as "shocking".

The Labour MP said it was "absolutely essential" every vote is counted in the poll to ensure a "definitive" result, telling LBC: “It is in nobody's interest to have civil unrest and months of ongoing instability in the middle of a global pandemic.”

It also comes after former UK Prime Minister Theresa May said whoever is elected has “immense responsibility” to help tackle climate change.

President Trump made leaving the Paris climate accord a key part of his election platform in 2016, tying it into his vision of a revitalised US with booming energy production.

Ms May said: “We will soon know who will be the next US President. But, sadly, today also marks the US leaving the Paris accord — the world’s foremost attempt to build consensus on climate change.

“Whoever is elected has an immense responsibility to help tackle our planet’s greatest challenge.”

Meanwhile, Tory MP and Foreign Affairs Committee chair Tom Tugendhat told Politico: “Democracy relies on trust that the election is fair.

“President Trump’s comments undermine that trust even as the counting continues.”

Earlier today Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab refused to be "sucked in" to the debate and said he was "very confident that regardless of whether it's a Republican or a Democrat win, the British-US relationship is in great shape".

He told Sky News: "I'm not worried about the relationship. The contours of the opportunities and the risks always shift a little bit, but that needs to be set against the context of this bedrock and this wider set of interests which are so strong."