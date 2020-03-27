Boris Johnson in self-isolation after catching coronavirus

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus but has vowed to try to continue lead efforts to tackle the UK’s response to the pandemic while working from home.

The prime minister, who is 55, has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street.

He posted a video on Friday morning on Twitter saying he had a temperature and a persistent cough. “I am working from home, I’m self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” he said.

In the video, which he recorded himself on a mobile phone, he said: “Be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri







— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds who is five months pregnant, is also expected to enter self-isolation, away from the prime minister. There has been no word on whether she also has the virus.

The World Health Organization has said there is no evidence that pregnant women are at higher risk of severe illness than the general population if they contract Covid-19.

Its director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, offered his best wishes to Johnson.

Please take good care PM @BorisJohnson. I wish you an easy recovery. Thank you for calling on your nation to follow @NHSuk’s guidance. Your leadership and commitment to beating the #coronavirus are key to saving lives in 🇬🇧. Together! https://t.co/CvWfIULD2D — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 27, 2020

MPs and world leaders were also quick to offer their best wishes.

They included Charles Michel, the president of the European council, and Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison.

Get well soon @BorisJohnson



Europe wishes you a speedy recovery.



I believe we’ll win this fight against #COVID19 together. #StrongerTogether https://t.co/h6YpRf40mY







— Charles Michel (@eucopresident) March 27, 2020

Take care @BorisJohnson from all of us over here in Oz. Thinking of you and all our UK friends as we work together to get through this. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 27, 2020

Ian Blackford, the Scottish National party’s leader in the House of Commons, said the news showed no one was immune.

I am sorry to read this & I hope @BorisJohnson makes a speedy recovery. This sadly shows nobody is immune. Everybody must follow the advise on social distancing, non essential work must not take place. We need to take all measures to isolate if need be. #StayAtHomeSaveLives https://t.co/g6CXJ5xzYt — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) March 27, 2020

Earlier in the week it was announced that the Prince of Wales had “mild symptoms” of the disease. The Labour MP Angela Rayner, the favourite to become the party’s deputy leader, announced on Twitter that she was self-isolating after displaying symptoms.

So me and Boris Johnson having the virus is pure coincidence- honest 😳 — Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) March 27, 2020

The former health secretary, Jeremy Hunt, said the thoughts and prayers of the nation were with Johnson.

Thoughts and prayers of whole nation with @BorisJohnson having tested positive for coronavirus. We are so grateful for your strong leadership at this time of crisis and know you will back with your trademark optimism before long! Thinking of you and Carrie. — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) March 27, 2020

The shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, said it was a “hugely worrying time for everyone”.

Very best wishes to the Prime Minister and his family. I know this is a hugely worrying time for everyone but we will come through this. #StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/PgxDTNUXZZ — Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) March 27, 2020

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the prime minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty. The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the prime minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”