Boris Johnson in self-isolation after catching coronavirus

Guardian staff
The Guardian

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus but has vowed to try to continue lead efforts to tackle the UK’s response to the pandemic while working from home.

The prime minister, who is 55, has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street.

He posted a video on Friday morning on Twitter saying he had a temperature and a persistent cough. “I am working from home, I’m self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” he said.

In the video, which he recorded himself on a mobile phone, he said: “Be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds who is five months pregnant, is also expected to enter self-isolation, away from the prime minister. There has been no word on whether she also has the virus.

The World Health Organization has said there is no evidence that pregnant women are at higher risk of severe illness than the general population if they contract Covid-19.

Its director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, offered his best wishes to Johnson.

MPs and world leaders were also quick to offer their best wishes.

They included Charles Michel, the president of the European council, and Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison.

Ian Blackford, the Scottish National party’s leader in the House of Commons, said the news showed no one was immune.

Earlier in the week it was announced that the Prince of Wales had “mild symptoms” of the disease. The Labour MP Angela Rayner, the favourite to become the party’s deputy leader, announced on Twitter that she was self-isolating after displaying symptoms.

The former health secretary, Jeremy Hunt, said the thoughts and prayers of the nation were with Johnson.

The shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, said it was a “hugely worrying time for everyone”.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the prime minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty. The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the prime minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

