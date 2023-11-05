UK pressing for vital Rafah crossing to reopen as Israel continues airstrikes on Gaza

The Foreign Office is pressing for a key border point in Gaza to be reopened to allow British nationals to leave the bombarded territory.

Almost 90 people with a British passport or UK travel documents had formally requested to pass through the Rafah crossing on Saturday into Egypt but found themselves turned away, with the crossing shut to foreign nationals over a row on evacuating injured patients.

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was "disappointed" that the vital border post had been "temporarily closed".

"This continues to be a complex and challenging situation and we are using all diplomatic channels to press for its reopening in co-ordination with our international partners," the spokesman said.

"It is vital that the safe passage of people, including all foreign nationals, and humanitarian aid can continue."

This comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for a "humanitarian pause" following a meeting with Arab leaders amid the escalating crisis for civilians in Gaza.

29 arrests and police injured after thousands gather in support of Palestine

07:50 , Sami Quadri

Four police officers were injured and 29 people were arrested after thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

They were arrested for inciting racial hatred, other racially motivated crimes, violence and assaulting a police officer, the Metropolitan Police said.

Demonstrators climbed on top of the square’s famous fountains as the mostly peaceful group waved flags and banners on Saturday afternoon.

But the force said some demonstrators had launched fireworks into crowds and towards police, leaving four officers injured.

At least 33 dead after Israeli strike on refugee camp

07:40 , Sami Quadri

Israeli warplanes attacked the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza in the early hours of Sunday, leaving at least 33 dead and 42 injured, health officials said.

Ashraf Al-Qidra, a spokesman for the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, said first responders and residents were now searching through the rubble for survivors and the dead.

The camp is located in the evacuation zone where Israel's military had urged Palestinian civilians in Gaza to seek refuge as it focused its military offensive in the northern areas.