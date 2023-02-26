UK will be poorer than parts of Eastern Europe if it doesn’t fix growth crisis, warns Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer - Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Europe

The UK will be poorer than parts of Eastern Europe by the end of the decade if it fails to fix the growth crisis, Sir Keir Starmer will warn on Monday.

The Labour leader will use a speech in London’s financial district to warn that the UK is “falling behind”, risking a “brain drain” to Lyon, Munich and Warsaw as young people face “no option but to get out”.

New analysis by the party suggests that the UK is set to be poorer per person than Poland by 2030, and than both Hungary and Romania by 2040.

Sir Keir will say: “The British people are falling behind while our European neighbours get richer, in the east as well as in countries like France and Germany. I’m not comfortable with that – not comfortable with a trajectory that will soon see Britain overtaken by Poland. Nor am I prepared to accept what the consequences of this failure would mean.”

Sir Keir will pledge to achieve the highest sustained growth in the G7 by the end of a first term in power if Labour wins the next election.

He will vow that families will benefit directly from the boost, promising to ensure that people feel better off, regain pride in their high streets and enjoy better public services. This is the “only show in town” to lead Britain out of the Tories’ “low wage, high tax, doom-loop”, he will claim.

But Greg Hands, the Conservative Party chairman, warned that Labour was teeing up a plan for power with £90 billion of “unfunded spending”, risking “endless borrowing and higher debt”.

“The last time Labour left office, there was no money left, debt was spiralling, and unemployment soared – something the British people will never forget,” said Mr Hands.

Labour’s analysis of World Bank data found that the UK’s GDP per capita – a measure of the economy’s health – was $44,979 in 2021, compared with $34,915 in Poland, $33,593 in Hungary and $30,777 in Romania.

Assuming growth continues at a similar rate in real terms as it did between 2010 and 2021 – 0.5 per cent for the UK, 3.6 per cent for Poland, three per cent for Hungary and 3.8 per cent for Romania – Britain will end up worse off than its European counterparts over the next two decades, the party said.

A paper detailing Labour’s plan for meeting and measuring its progress on its growth mission will be published ahead of Sir Keir’s speech.

The nine-page document, seen by The Telegraph, says the party would build the economy “from the bottom up and middle out”. To do so, it would act as a “strategic partner to industry” and provide “catalytic public investment to unlock private capital”.

Labour would freshen up the planning system to remove barriers to investment and offer English towns and cities the tools they need to to build bespoke growth strategies. It would also “make Brexit work” by “closing the holes” in the government’s deal and cutting red tape, the document says.

Sir Keir is expected to tell voters they will be able to “judge me on whether you feel better off after five years of a Labour government”. He will also claim growth can be achieved by ensuring the planning system favours new builds, wind farms and laboratories over people who are “already wealthy”.