UK politics news – live: Dominic Cummings arrives at Downing Street as Tory MPs break ranks and call for PM’s aide to resign
Number 10 is facing increasing pressure to sack Dominic Cummings following reports he took a second 260-mile trip to Durham during the coronavirus lockdown – while telling the country to stay home where possible.
Downing Street has defended the prime minister’s special adviser, who insists his actions were “reasonable and legal”.
However despite many Conservative politicians showing support for Mr Cummings, several Tory MPs have broken rank to join Steve Baker MP in calling for his resignation in light of the new reports.
