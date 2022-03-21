UK police must do more on misogyny and racism, says head of Scottish force

Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

It is a “moral imperative and operational necessity” for police forces across the UK to demonstrate “no tolerance for misogyny, racism and discrimination” within their ranks and across wider society, the head of Police Scotland has said, adding that the voices of survivors of sexual violence are “vital” in making improvements.

Writing exclusively for the Guardian, the chief constable of the force, Iain Livingstone, says: “Words and good intent are not enough. There must be action – practical, firm, progressive, visible action.”

He adds that the “hard-earned lessons” from reforming Police Scotland – the second largest force in the UK – can provide insights for colleagues and communities elsewhere.

Almost a decade after Scotland merged 10 policing organisations into a single national service, Livingstone acknowledges that the transition has been “enormously challenging” and “we did not get everything right”, but points to the force’s record on solving murder cases, the policing of the Cop26 climate summit and drug overdose prevention as evidence of how the restructuring has improved policing.

Last week, two separate reviews led by Sir Michael Barber and Sir Tom Winsor argued that the 43 forces of England and Wales must operate as a unified network if they are to become fitter for purpose. They also recommended changes to training and skills.

Policing culture remains under close scrutiny following the murder of Sarah Everard in March last year and evidence of institutional misogyny and racism at the Met that ultimately led to the resignation last month of the force’s commissioner, Cressida Dick.

Livingstone refers to the “Don’t Be That Guy” public awareness campaign, launched last October, which called on men to interrogate their own and their peers’ behaviour towards women. “This was an important message for Scottish society, including for us in policing – as individuals and as a service.”

Immediately after details emerged of Everard’s abduction by a serving police officer, Livingstone introduced a verification scheme to reassure women approached by a lone police officer – a measure, he writes, that reflected “the onus on policing to accept responsibility for addressing public concerns”.

These moves were welcomed by campaigners, especially in the wake of other responses that appeared to emphasise the need for female victims to take responsibility for protecting themselves.

“Operational failings, or when we don’t live up to our values, are rightly subject to critical review,” writes Livingstone. He ordered an independent review last October after an industrial tribunal found evidence of a “sexist culture” in Scotland’s armed police. Another independent public inquiry is currently under way into the death of Sheku Bayoh, who died in 2015 in police custody after he was restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

“As we continue our own development,” he concludes, “our offer is to share the insight and value that Scotland’s hard-earned lessons can provide to improve policing for communities across the UK.”