UK police investigating suspicious vehicle in central London
LONDON (Reuters) - British police said they were dealing with a suspicious vehicle at Sloane Square in London and the area's lawmaker said he had heard that a vehicle mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians.
"Am hearing that a vehicle mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians," Greg Hands said on Twitter. "Am checking with eye-witnesses that everyone is OK."
"Police in Kensington & Chelsea are dealing with a suspicious vehicle at SloaneSquare. Cordons and closures are currently in place," police said. "We await examination of the vehicle."
(Reporting by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge)
