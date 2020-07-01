UK PM Johnson tells Israel: do not annex parts of the occupied West Bank

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Israel that it should not annex parts of the occupied West Bank, cautioning that London would not recognise any changes to the 1967 lines.

"Annexation would represent a violation of international law," Johnson was quoted as saying by ynetnews.com. "It would also be a gift to those who want to perpetuate the old stories about Israel."

"I profoundly hope that annexation does not go ahead," he said. "If it does, the UK will not recognize any changes to the 1967 lines, except those agreed between both parties."





(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)