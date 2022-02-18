UK PM Johnson says West needs 'solidarity' on Russia

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The West will need an overwhelming display of solidarity if it is to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

The Ukraine crisis will dominate the three-day conference, which began on Friday and will be attended by dignitaries including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian rebels reported increased shelling in eastern Ukraine for a second straight day on Friday, an escalation that Washington and other Western allies say could form part of a Russian pretext to invade. Russia denies it is planning an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

"There is still a chance to avoid unnecessary bloodshed, but it will require an overwhelming display of western solidarity beyond anything we have seen in recent history," Johnson said in a statement ahead of his visit to Munich.

"Allies need to speak with one voice to stress to President Putin the high price he will pay for any further Russian invasion of Ukraine. Diplomacy can still prevail."

Johnson's office said he would deliver a similar message in his speech at the conference, and while in Munich would also meet with several European partners to discuss the response to the crisis in Ukraine. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)