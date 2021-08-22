UK plans offshore asylum centres in other countries for Afghans

Dan Sabbagh
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Britain plans to establish offshore asylum centres for Afghan refugees in countries such as Pakistan and Turkey, as ministers admit that the UK will not be able to rescue those eligible for resettlement before troops leave Kabul.

The defence secretary, Ben Wallace, said in a newspaper article on Sunday that the UK planned to establish a series of processing hubs across the region outside Afghanistan, for Afghans it had “an obligation to”.

At least 1,429 Afghans have been evacuated from Kabul since last Friday, as part of the Arap relocation scheme designed to help interpreters and others who have helped the British during their 20 years in Afghanistan.

But it is estimated that a similar number – or more – remain in the country. The emergency airlift was continuing on Sunday, with RAF flights operating despite a crush at the airport gates as desperate Afghans try to flee.

Nato believes 20 people have died around the airport in the last week, but Britain’s armed forces minister, James Heappey, said the flow outside the airport had improved because the Taliban were “marshalling people into separate queues for the US evacuation and the UK evacuation”.

A total of 1,721 people – Britons, Afghans and people from allied countries – had been evacuated from Kabul on eight flights in the past 24 hours, Heappey said, with the RAF receiving help from its Australian counterpart in getting people to safety.

But British officials already acknowledge that it is virtually impossible to evacuate people coming from outside Kabul, although Afghans with a claim have told charity workers they would risk crossing the country if they knew they had a flight.

The new proposal was born out of the emergency, Wallace said, in an article in the Mail on Sunday. “The [Arap] scheme is not time-limited. We shall stand by our obligations and are investigating now how to process people from third countries and refugee camps,” he wrote.

Related: Taliban seek to assert control around Kabul airport as death toll rises to 20

However, there were signs that the asylum plan had not been very far developed on Sunday night, when Turkey said it had not been approached and would reject any approach that was made.

The names of countries had been briefed out by UK officials as examples of where processing centres might be established.

A scheme to establish an offshore immigration centre was included as part of the Home Office’s nationality and borders bill, published in the early summer, before the western-backed government in Afghanistan collapsed.

It was controversial because the intention was to allow the UK to send people to a third country to allow their claims to be processed. Officials had begun talks with Denmark about creating a processing centre in Africa – but how it will link together to the emergency centres is unclear.

Britain has also agreed to take 20,000 Afghan refugees in a separate scheme announced on Tuesday, 5,000 of which will be in the first year. Priority will be given to groups who are most at risk of human rights abuses, such as women, girls and those from religious minorities.

Ministers are also debating how to respond to the Taliban, with the home secretary, Priti Patel, understood to be exploring with security officials whether they should be proscribed as a terrorist organisation alongside the likes of Isis.

But the prime minister, Boris Johnson, and other government departments have been holding out the possibility of recognising the Taliban government in Kabul, arguing the regime should be judged by “actions not words”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joins exclusive 500-home run club

    It was a wait, but Miguel Cabrera became the 28th player to reach 500 home runs.

  • Entire 100-meter dash field posts sub-10 second finish in historic first

    It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.

  • Ignacio Bahamondes stuns Roosevelt Roberts with wild knockout kick in final seconds

    Roosevelt Roberts was out cold after finding himself on the wrong side of a major knockout of the year candidate.

  • Gervonta Davis OK after private plane crashed shortly after takeoff

    Gervonta Davis documented the aftermath of the plane crash on Instagram.

  • Fantasy Football: Eight players who could get off to fast starts

    Jennifer Eakins reveals some later draft targets who have an easier schedule to open the season to help you start on a winning note.

  • Lukaku has unfinished business in Premier League

    After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Horse books it down highway after reportedly escaping from Kentucky racetrack

    We're not sure that's street legal.

  • Sha'Carri Richardson after last-place return: 'Talk all the s--- you want. Because I'm here to stay.'

    In her highly anticipated return from a marijuana suspension, Richardson provided more fireworks in her post-race interview than during the race itself.

  • Jon Rahm slams FedExCup Playoffs format while leading The Northern Trust: 'I don't think it's fair'

    The world's top-ranked golfer leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend.

  • QB Mitch Trubisky returns to Chicago, immediately leads Bills to touchdown

    Trubisky wasted no time scoring for the Bills in his return to Soldier Field.

  • Is it possible Dak Prescott won't be 'fully back' from injuries all season long?

    Adam Schefter thinks Prescott may deal with lingering injuries all season.

  • 3 ways the Blue Jays are weakened by George Springer's injury

    George Springer is just one player, but his multi-faceted production makes him truly indispensable.

  • Wong powers Brewers to 7-3 win over Nationals

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber game of the weekend series. The NL Central leaders have won 10 of 13 overall. Hunter Strickland (2-1) got two outs for the win, and Josh Hader recorded the last out for his 26th save. Wong drove Sean Nolin's second pitch deep to right for his 10th homer. It was his fifth leadoff shot this sea

  • Ryan Blaney wins at Michigan to continue Ford's streak

    Blaney's win is the seventh consecutive win for Ford at the track located not far from Detroit.

  • Hernández strikes out eight; Royals batter Cubs 9-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series. It was Chicago's franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City's sixth win in seven games. Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in two runs. Royals right-hander Carlos Hernández (4-1) struck out a career-high eight in seven innings, also a career best. He allowed one

  • Wainwright extends mastery of Pirates in Cardinals' 3-0 win

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright allowed two hits in eight masterful innings and Paul Goldschmidt homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday. The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid and kept the Pirates from earning their first series sweep of the season. They remain the only team in the majors without one. Wainwright (12-7) threw 106 pitches and retired his final 11 hitters. He hasn't permitted a run in his past 19 innings against the Pirates and has won his

  • Toronto Blue Jays lose 5-3 to Detroit Tigers after extra innings

    TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera's historic 500th career homer was an unwanted incident on a long list of distressing developments for the Blue Jays on Sunday. Among the contributing factors in Toronto's 5-3 loss in 11 innings to Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers were a ninth-inning throwing error with two-out from Marcus Semien, an offence that continues to struggle and the Blues Jays ninth loss in 11 extra-inning games this season. Cabrera became the 28th player to join the 500-homer club. In the sixth i

  • Rays rout White Sox 9-0, take 2 of 3 in series; Archer hurt

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Backup catcher Francisco Mejía had a three-run double, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and the Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 9-0 on Sunday in a matchup of AL division leaders. Austin Meadows had three RBIs for Tampa Bay, which took the final two games of the series after the White Sox won the opener 7-5 in 11 innings. The Rays outscored Chicago 17-4 in the two wins. The Rays loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth against Garrett Crochet. Jos

  • Keenum throws TD, Browns beat Giants in matchup of reserves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum showed why Cleveland invested in him to back up Baker Mayfield, throwing a touchdown pass and leading the Browns to a 17-13 win over the New York Giants in an exhibition game Sunday. Keenum tossed a 7-yard TD pass to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge to end Cleveland's opening possession. He finished 9 of 12 for 74 yards with an interception while playing most of the first half. The Browns (2-0) rested Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett

  • Naquin homers twice, Reds beat Marlins 3-1 to sweep series

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit two solo homers and Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their four-game series. Naquin’s leadoff shot extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He added his 18th homer in the eighth, making it 3-1 when he drove an 0-2 fastball from Anthony Bass into the seats in right-center. Cincinnati won for the sixth time in eight games. It began the day in a tie with San Diego fo