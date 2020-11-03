Ahead of the US election, Yahoo News UK has been asking campaigners in Britain what a Donald Trump election victory would mean to them. Here, we speak to Harini Iyengar from the Women’s Equality Party.

Watch: ‘A Trump win is bad news for British women – but we shouldn't be afraid'

In October 2016, a leaked recording of presidential candidate Donald Trump making obscene comments about women had many people wondering if he would be forced to drop out of the contest.

Of course, Trump refused to drop out and went on to become president of arguably the most powerful country in the world.

Accusations of sexism and misogyny have continued throughout his first term in office.

Harini Iyengar, the Women’s Equality Party’s spokesperson on equal representation, lists his “disrespectful” past comments about breastfeeding, pregnancy, menstruation and sexual harassment as some reasons why another term will be “gloomy” for women.

'Bad news for British women': Harini Iyengar on the prospect of a Donald Trump victory.

Ahead of the election, Yahoo News UK has also spoken to anti-racism and LGBT equality campaigners who said his rhetoric is having a negative impact in the UK, and worldwide.

Iyengar agrees, saying someone being “in such a powerful position” while “dismantling women’s rights” is bad news for British women.

But she adds: “I’m not afraid.”

“A side effect and unintended consequence of them conducting themselves in that way is to strengthen movements which are collaborative and democratic and which respect women’s rights, in particular women’s reproductive rights.

“So I’m not afraid. I will be very disappointed if he is the new president, but I’m not afraid for British women, or for allies of British women.”

Watch the full video at the top of this page.