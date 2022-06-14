UK pay falls at fastest rate in more than 20 years - live updates

James Warrington
·7 min read
UK wages real terms pay inflation cost-of-living crisis interest rates Bank of England - Jason Alden/Bloomberg
UK wages real terms pay inflation cost-of-living crisis interest rates Bank of England - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

UK wages are falling at their fastest rate in more than two decades as pay packets fail to keep pace with soaring prices.

Adjusted for inflation, pay excluding bonuses slumped 3.4pc year on year in April, according to the Office for National Statistics. That’s the biggest decline since records began in 2001.

Between February and April, real-terms pay fell 2.2pc – the biggest fall since 2011.

The figures highlight the cost-of-living squeeze for British workers as pay increases are eaten up by the fastest inflation in decades.

Earnings rose 4.1pc in April, less than half the rate of inflation. While wages including bonuses grew at a faster rate, this is only benefiting some workers.

The latest numbers will pile more pressure on the Bank of England ahead of this week’s meeting as it looks to curb inflation without pushing the economy into recession.

07:49 AM

IoD: Firms hiring as fast as they can

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, says companies are continuing to hire as quickly as they can.

Today’s data shows firms are continuing to hire as fast as they can, with the number of people on payroll, and the number of vacancies, both rising in the last month. This suggests order books remain strong and there is still plenty of demand in the economy.

Encouragingly for businesses struggling with staff shortages, more people are now also being tempted to re-join the labour market having slipped into inactivity during the pandemic: the employment rate is up 0.2pc on the previous quarter. If this trend continues, it should make future vacancies easier to fill, and also reduce inflationary pressure.

However, there are also early signs that the labour market is beginning to settle, with the rate of unemployment steadying at its new low level in recent months, a small increase in short-term unemployment, and a slowing of the rate of increase in vacancies.

07:48 AM

Vacancies hit new record high

The ONS figures also highlighted the difficulties faced by businesses in hiring staff.

The number of payrolled employees rose by 90,000 in May – more than forecast. Employment also rose to 75.6pc between February and April.

But there were 41,000 more people without work but looking for a job, the first increase since the three months to December. Meanwhile, vacancies hit a new record of 1.3m.

07:40 AM

Capital Economics: Early signs of softening in labour market

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, says the latest figures could mark the first signs the labour market is easing.

The labour market didn’t appear to tighten further in April, which may push the Bank of England a little closer to raising interest rates by 25bps on Thursday rather than by 50bps. We’re sticking with our 50bps forecast, but it’s going to be mighty close.

Of course, the labour market is still very tight, with the unemployment rate still close to its recent 47-year low, the three-month average of vacancies still at a record high and nominal wage growth unusually strong (although it is still falling in real terms).

And we shouldn’t read too much into one month’s release. But it is possible that this is the very first signs that the weakening in economic activity since the start of the year is filtering through into a less tight labour market.

That won’t be anywhere near enough to prevent the Bank from raising interest rates on Thursday. But together with the fall in GDP in April revealed yesterday, it may tilt the decision towards a 25bps rather than 50bps hike.

That said, the possibility of a 75bps hike from the Fed tonight and the latest weakening in the pound to $1.22 is pushing in the other direction. We’re sticking with our 50bps forecast and still think that rates will need to rise from 1pc now to 3pc next year.

07:37 AM

ONS: Mixed picture for labour market

Sam Beckett, head of economic statistics at the ONS, says the latest figures "continue to show a mixed picture for the labour market".

While the number of people in employment is up again in the three months to April, the figure remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Moreover, although the number of people neither in work nor looking for a job has fallen slightly in the latest period, that remains well up on where it was before Covid-19 struck.

At the same time, unemployment is close to a 50-year low point and there was a record low number of redundancies.

Job vacancies are still slowly rising, too. At a new record level of 1.3m, this is over half a million more than before the onset of the pandemic.

The high level of bonuses continues to cushion the effect of rising prices on total earnings for some workers, but if you exclude bonuses, pay in real terms is falling at its fastest rate in over a decade.

07:31 AM

Cost-of-living squeeze deepens as wage growth slows

Good morning.

We start the day with a stark reminder of how the cost-of-living crisis is eating away at household budgets.

Real-terms pay excluding bonuses tumbled 3.4pc in April, marking the biggest decline since records began in 2001, according to the latest ONS figures.

Over the three months to April, they fell 2.2pc, which is the biggest drop in a decade. While bonuses are helping to cushion some of the blow, not all workers are benefiting.

The numbers show how pay rises are failing to keep pace with soaring prices, with overall earnings rising at less than half the rate of inflation.

The figures highlight the challenge faced by the Bank of England ahead of this week's interest rate decision, as the MPC looks to balance spiralling inflation with the risk of a recession.

5 things to start your day

1) Booming housing market creates 36,000 millionaires in a year  Britain now boasts 609,000 high-net-worth individuals

2) Shell plans to expand amid energy market chaos  The FTSE 100 company plans to invest £20bn-£25bn in the UK

3) How the Bank of England got it wrong again on Britain’s slide towards recession  Britain’s recovery from the pandemic has been derailed by the cost of living crisis

4) Binance ‘pauses’ Bitcoin withdrawals amid market collapse  Markets in chaos as Bitcoin falls to its lowest level since December 2020

5) Tesco accused of ripping off Lidl logo to 'ride on discounter's coattails'  Grocer hits back that the yellow circle trademark is 'a figment of Lidl’s legal imagination'

What happened overnight

Equity markets tumbled again on Tuesday to extend a global rout fuelled by fears of recession, with the Federal Reserve preparing to ramp up interest rates as inflation shows no sign of slowing.

That has ramped up fears that the world's top economy is heading for a recession, and on Monday Wall Street plunged with the broad-based S&P 500 sinking into a bear market after dropping more than 20 percent from its recent peak.

And the selling continued in Asia, with Sydney tanking five percent at one point as it reopened after a holiday weekend to catch up with Monday's drama, while Tokyo was off around two percent and Wellington more than three percent.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei and Manila were also deep in the red.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: Ashtead Group, FirstGroup, Oxford Instruments, Paragon Banking Group (full-year results); Crest Nicholson, discoverIE Group, Ferguson (interims); Bellway (trading statement)

  • Economics: Unemployment rate (UK), claimant count change (UK), average earnings (UK), inflation (Ger), economic sentiment (EU), producer price index (US)

