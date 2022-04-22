UK patient suffers Covid for 505 days in longest case ever recorded

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Doctors in the UK have identified the longest Covid case in the world as they called for new treatments against the virus.

The patient had a weakened immune system and tested positive for the virus in 2020, before dying 505 days later.

Treatment was repeated over 72 weeks but the patient tested positive on every hospital visit. The person was also given antiviral treatment to treat the virus.

Researchers at King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS foundation trust studied nine patients with persistent Covid.

All of the patients had weakened immune systems due to previous organ transplants, HIV, cancer or treatments for other illnesses.

In most, the infection lasted for 10 weeks but in two, the virus persisted for more than a year.

Dr Luke Blagdon Snell, a clinical research fellow at Guy’s said: “These individuals seem to have a very poor outcome when they have persistent infection.

“There’s an imperative to develop better treatments to clear infections for the patient’s own benefit.

“It may also have the added benefit of preventing the emergence of variants, but that is not yet clear.”

Four of the nine in the study have died, while the previous longest Covid case recorded was a cancer survivor in the US who had the virus for 335 days.

In five of the nine, analysis showed the virus had acquired one mutation found in the variants of concerns which have driven major spikes in the disease.

The person who carried the virus for 505 days had 10 mutations which arose separately in several major variants including Alpha, Gamma and Omicron.

Due to the patient’s ongoing battle with Covid, Dr Nebbia said more must be done to help deal with persistent infections.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, who was not involved in the study, said there may be some people who never clear their Covid infections.

This comes following a separate study which a 31-year-old healthcare worker caught Covid twice within 20 days, researchers in Spain have claimed.

The woman was infected by the Delta variant in late December but then caught the Omicron strain in January, tests from the research showed.

The woman did not develop symptoms after her first positive PCR test but less than three weeks later, she developed a cough and a fever which made her take a second test.

Dr Gemma Recio from the Institut Catala de Salut said the case showed that Omicron could evade previous immunity from previous variants or from vaccines.