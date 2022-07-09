UK passport delays: ‘We drove 377 miles to join the queue in Glasgow’

Zoe Wood
·9 min read
<span>Photograph: David Burton/Alamy</span>
Photograph: David Burton/Alamy

When Angie Tindle applied for her son’s passport in March she did not imagine that three months later she would be setting off with her husband on a 754-mile round trip to Scotland in a fraught attempt to save their family summer holiday in Spain.

But desperate times call for desperate measures. Tindle is one of more than 14,000 members of the Facebook group passport chaos 2022, where people share daily updates, or lack of, on anguished waits for a document that holds the key to a longed-for summer break or post-Covid family reunion.

“My husband and I drove the 377 miles to Glasgow, stayed in a cheap hotel and got up at 5am to join the queue at Glasgow passport office,” says Tindle, adding that her calls and emails over several months had gone unanswered, resulting in “sleepless nights, stress and tears”.

With just over a fortnight to go until their flight – a trip that would, along with many British families, be their first abroad in three years – Tindle was determined to make it happen. Despite applying for her two sons’ passports at the same time, using the same countersignatory, it was queried on her seven-year-old’s application but not her baby’s first passport, which she had been able to collect from the Peterborough office the previous week.

A general view of historic landscape in Glasgow, Scotland
A Glasgow scene. After finding out her eldest son’s passport was in Glasgow, Angie Tindle and her husband set off to Scotland from Northamptonshire. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

After finding out her eldest son’s passport was in Glasgow, she and her husband set off for Scotland last Sunday, despite the official guidance that “face-to-face passport services are only available by appointment”. Tindle was determined not to take no for an answer, although initially that was what she was told by “super lovely” officials who were prioritising people in the queue whose trips were more imminent.

“They started to say that as it wasn’t 48 hours before travel we wouldn’t get the passport that day and I was beside myself,” she says. But her emotional account of the 14-week wait swayed a manager to intervene and by lunchtime they had the prized document and were back on the road, driving six hours home to Northamptonshire.

The daily feed of worry and disappointment on groups such as passport chaos 2022 and passport appointment help, which has almost 26,000 members, is usually interspersed with a picture of someone grinning from ear to ear or a disembodied hand clutching the blue passport many never knew they wanted so much – and announcing happily they are leaving the group.

As a parting gift, they share the phone numbers, emails and offices that helped them to penetrate the bureaucracy of a Passport Office that has been dealing with unprecedented demand after millions of people put off their applications during the pandemic.

However, as the school holidays get under way, time is of the essence. Some members of the groups have thrown in the towel and accepted their holidays are off, while others are making last-ditch trips, as Tindle did, to beg for help at passport offices around the country – or booking dummy flights to get the attention of officials.

I sent off two passports at the same time. One came back within three weeks and the other one just seemed to get stuck

Annabel Cook

Annabel Cook is one of them. She booked a £9 flight to Milan for only her teenage daughter this week because she feared their family holiday in Cyprus, delayed from 2020, was in jeopardy. Although she applied for her two children’s passports at the same time in April, only one had come back and she would be unable to recover the £5,000 cost of the rearranged holiday as her travel insurance would not pay out in the circumstances.

“I sent off two passports, both at the same time,” she says. “One came back within three weeks and the other one just seemed to get stuck.” She filled in the online form multiple times to get information about the application and on hearing nothing back became increasingly fraught as her 18-year-old couldn’t even prove her right to work in the UK without the old passport, which had been sent in.

“I contacted the Passport Office and was told I could pay extra to get the passport fast-tracked after six weeks,” Cook says. “However, to my surprise, they were taking their timeline from when they say the old passport arrived, on 11 May – although it was delivered on 22 April. I waited and rang back. After an hour and a half on hold I was told the 10 weeks started on 25 May, the date they started processing it. I was given an email address, which I sent the appropriate details to, but I got no response.”

“It’s just a nightmare,” she says. “Anytime you do actually speak to someone, they give you different information. It was just going on and on and on. One said: ‘You’re not in the category of urgent’ even though we’d exceeded the 10 weeks … so I just thought, well, what is going to make me urgent?

“It was 2am and I thought ‘I’m going to find a flight that doesn’t cost me the earth because it will be cheaper than losing our holiday.’”

Cook called the Passport Office the next day with the Milan flight details and had a breakthrough as the official she spoke to referred the application for an urgent phone call. By midweek her daughter’s passport had arrived.

Tourist enjoy the sea at ‘Landa’ beach in the southern coastal resort of Ayia Napa in south-east Mediterranean island of Cyprus
Tourists in Ayia Napa. Annabel Cook feared a family holiday in Cyprus, delayed from 2020, was in jeopardy. Photograph: Petros Karadjias/AP

Last month, Matthew Rycroft, the permanent secretary at the Home Office, offered little hope that the passport turnaround would shrink back from 10 weeks to the three weeks enjoyed before the pandemic, as he was anticipating another wave of applications.

“We’re on track for 9.5m [passports] this year compared with a normal year of 7m,” he told MPs on the home affairs committee. “So there is still more to come out of the system and it would be wrong to go back to anything less than 10 weeks at this stage.”

Passport applications have soared, with overseas travel resuming after the hiatus caused by the pandemic. In a normal year there are 7m applications but in 2020 and 2021 the number of applications dropped to 4m and 5m respectively.

While the social media feeds filled with talestelling of cancelled holidays suggest otherwise, the Passport Office says that between March and May 98.5% of applications were completed within 10 weeks. An expedited service is available at no additional cost to people whose applications take longer than 10 weeks, it says, and those who need help should call the passport advice line on 0300 222 0000.

If you have not started the application process, a more expensive one-week fast-track service is available. It costs £142 for an adult passport, compared with £75.50 for a standard online application.

With officials currently processing 250,000 applications a week, extra staff have been drafted in to help with the push. The Passport Office says it has hired an extra 850 staff since last April and another 350 are being recruited. There are more than 4,000 staff in passport production roles, it adds.

A number of EU nationals who have been granted British citizenship after Brexit have also contacted Guardian Money to report long waits for their first UK passports – and because the process involves sending in their original passport, they are concerned at having being left in limbo without their official ID.

Maria, a London-based translator from Italy, applied for her first British passport in April after receiving her naturalisation certificate in November 2021. “I thought it would be easier to get a British passport considering Brexit and everything. I know on paper that I’m a British citizen but I thought if I have the passport, I have that extra document.”

My main concern at the moment is the fact that I am a European citizen in a non-EU country with no valid ID

Maria, a London-based translator from Italy

However, after 13 weeks and two missed trips that should have been possible based on the 10-week guidance, in desperation she sought the return of her Italian passport. “I have called the dedicated helpline at least 20 times over the last three weeks trying to explain my situation and get advice, and it was, in most cases, a machine replying, and a long waiting time, on average more than an hour per call,” she says.

“When you get in touch with an actual person, they either transfer you to the customer management team, which turns out to be a registered voice saying they’re very busy, or an adviser that gives you contradictory information.”

She has since been told her British passport has been printed and her Italian one is in the post – but neither is in her hands yet. “At this point in time I just would like to have my Italian passport back,” she says. “My main concern at the moment is the fact that I am a European citizen in a non-EU country with no valid ID.”

A spokesperson for the Passport Office says: “Since April 2021, we’ve clearly stated that people should allow up to 10 weeks when applying for their passport to factor in the increased demand, which has seen 5 million people delay their passport application due to the pandemic. Face-to-face passport services are only available by appointment.”

If you have not applied for your passport yet and are willing to pay more for the fast-track or premium application, which for adults cost £142 and £177 respectively, one thing can still stand in your way: getting one of the appointments when they are released, without spending hours refreshing your computer screen.

However, Dr Michael Hodge, a data scientist, has created a Twitter bot that tweets from @ukpassportcheck when new appointments are available. He initially made it to help his mother after she found her passport was too close to its expiry date before a big family holiday in the Algarve, and then decided to share it for free with others.

Twitter bot could help

If you have not applied for your passport yet and are willing to pay more for a fast track or premium passport application – which for adults cost £142 and £177 respectively – one thing can still stand in your way: getting one of the appointments when they are released, without spending hours refreshing your computer screen.

However, Dr Michael Hodge, a data scientist, has come to the rescue by creating a simple Twitter bot that posts a tweet when new appointments have been made available. He initially used his coding skills to help out his mum after she discovered she did not have long enough left on her passport before a big family holiday in the Algarve – then decided to share it for free with others.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • CBC Sports to broadcast Canadian WNT's group stage matches at CONCACAF W Championship

    The Canadian women's soccer team's quest for qualification to three major tournaments will be broadcast on CBC Sports. All three of Canada's group stage matches for the CONCACAF W Championship will be available on CBC-TV and the free CBC Gem streaming service, following an agreement with Mediapro Canada — the rights holder in Canada for all CONCACAF national team tournaments through 2023. CBC Sports will provide national coverage of Canada's matches against Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday and Pan

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • Blue Jays catcher Kirk, first baseman Guerrero Jr. to start All-Star game

    Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., were among players elected Friday to start in the July 19 All-Star game. Kirk joins Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. in making their All-Star debuts after finishing atop their positions in the second round of fan voting. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, and outfielders Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the host Dodgers will also start. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuña