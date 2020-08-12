The UK Has Officially Entered Recession For The First Time In 11 Years

Britain has officially entered into recession after the coronavirus crisis saw the economy contract by a record 20.4% between April and June, the Office for National Statistics has said.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS, said: “The recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has led to the biggest fall in quarterly GDP on record.

Our latest GDP estimates for June show that the UK economy is now 17.2% smaller than it was in February before the full impacts of the #coronavirus#COVID19 pandemic hit https://t.co/8FmcVvX6lzpic.twitter.com/Qgh12prPtt — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) August 12, 2020

“The economy began to bounce back in June with shops reopening, factories beginning to ramp up production and housebuilding continuing to recover. Despite this, GDP in June still remains a sixth below its level in February, before the virus struck.

“Overall, productivity saw its largest-ever fall in the second quarter. Hospitality was worst hit, with productivity in that industry falling by three-quarters in recent months.”

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds tweeted: “We’ve already got the worst excess death rate in Europe - now we’re on course for the worst recession too.

“That’s a tragedy for our country and it’s happening on the PM’s watch. A downturn was inevitable after lockdown - Johnson’s jobs crisis wasn’t.”

We’ve already got the worst excess death rate in Europe – now we’re on course for the worst recession too.



That’s a tragedy for our country and it’s happening on the PM’s watch.



A downturn was inevitable after lockdown - Johnson’s jobs crisis wasn’t. https://t.co/WVUKmIrJPX — Anneliese Dodds (@AnnelieseDodds) August 12, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Continue reading on HuffPost