UK 'nowhere near' level of coronavirus immunity needed to prevent a second wave

Fears of a second wave in the winter are increasing as a number of areas across the UK have been put into local lockdowns. (AP)

The UK is nowhere near the level of immunity needed to prevent a second wave of coronavirus, a scientist has warned.

Dr Lilith Whittles, a postdoctoral researcher in infectious disease epidemiology at Imperial College London, said at a COVID-19 webinar the UK is far off the level of population immunity needed to prevent a second wave.

In a worst-case scenario, a second wave could cause a peak of a similar size to the first.

A study by Imperial College London published today estimated that around 3.4 million people in England, around 6% of the population, have had coronavirus.

Read More:

UK breaches government 1,000 case COVID-19 target for third time in a week

Can you catch coronavirus from contaminated food? Frozen chicken wings spark virus fears

Disability and COVID-19: A deadly virus made worse by discrimination

The 3.4 million figure in the study is many times higher than the tally of known cases for the entire UK as posted by Johns Hopkins University in the US – whose aggregated numbers have become the main global reference for monitoring the disease.

View photos A study revealed today that over 6% of the population of England could have coronavirus antibodies. (AP) More

The university lists case numbers in the UK at 315,546.

Professor Graham Cooke, who led the research said the numbers are still “relatively small” as a proportion of the country’s population, and show that a complete relaxation of lockdown would see a resurgence of the virus.

Fears of a second wave have been on the rise as cases across Europe have been creeping up in recent weeks with several places in the UK being put into local lockdown.

London was found to have the highest rate of infection in the UK, at 13%, while the south-west had the lowest, at 3%.

View photos A coronavirus patient at a hospital in Cambridge. (PA) More

The findings were commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care as part of the government’s wider goals to learn more about COVID-19.

The study looked at antibody test results from 109,076 participants in England, one of the largest of its kind in the world.

Researchers also found that among key workers, 12% of healthcare workers and 16% of people who worked in care homes had antibodies, compared to 5% in the rest of the population.

Black, Asian, and minority ethnic people were three times as likely to have had the virus than the rest of the population, the study found.

Volunteers in the most deprived areas of the country were slightly more likely to have antibodies than those in the wealthiest areas, at 7% compared with 5%.

View photos Equipment used to take blood samples sits on a table at a antibody testing program. (AP) More

One of the biggest indicators of whether someone carried antibodies was how many people they lived with.

Those in households of more than six or seven people (12% and 13%) were more likely to have had COVID-19 than those in single or two-person households (5%).