The UK is now the second biggest hub for QAnon internet activity in the world, a new report has revealed.

Falling second behind only the US where the far-right movement originated – and has been bolstered by the president – a quarter of people in the UK now say they believe in conspiracy theories that align with QAnon.

Originating in a 4chan message board in October 2017 with a single post from an anonymous user identified only as ‘Q’ claiming to be a Donald Trump insider with access to classified information, QAnon has since spiralled into a conspiracy intended to “raise awareness” that Trump is waging war against a network of powerful Satanic paedophiles.

While the conspiracy theory has its roots firmly in the US, research by Hope Not Hate reveals that other false theories that align with the QAnon worldview have begun to proliferate in the UK.

The poll revealed a particularly strong belief in the conspiracy theory among young people, with 35% of 18-24s and 33% of 25-34s agreeing that “secret Satanic cults exist and include influential elites” – far higher than the average of 25% of the population.

More than a quarter (29%) of the UK population polled by Hope Not Hate said they agreed with the statement that regardless of who is officially in charge of governments and other organisations, there is a single group of people who secretly control events and rule the world together” – with this belief held by 38% of 18-24s and 43% of 25-34s.

Meanwhile, 26% of people polled agreed that “elites in Hollywood, politics, the media and other powerful positions are secretly engaging in large scale child trafficking and abuse”.

While decoupled from US conspiracy theories about Donald Trump, the UK has seen a growing minority engage in movements such as Save Our Children, which centre on fictional child trafficking plots – attracting people unaware of the campaign’s roots.

The report acknowledges that real life events, such as the...

