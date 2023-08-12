UK needs to expand ammo production and build more gun barrels, say defence experts

Ukraine is in need of ammunition as it continues to try and break through Russian defensive lines - Ignacio Marin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukraine’s advantage in its war with Russia is under threat from a failure to ramp up the manufacturing of guns and ammo by Britain and its allies, a report has warned.

The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) has urged Britain to urgently manufacture more gun barrels and ammunition as well as speed up procurement decisions.

Jack Watling, senior researcher at the Royal United Services Institute, said Ukraine’s allies took far too long to decide to support Ukraine’s counter offensive despite it being clear the push was coming as early as July last year.

He wrote: “Across the board, assessments were clear that Western capitals needed to expand production of munitions and key spare parts like barrels.”

Delays have “proven very costly” to Ukraine, as Russian weakness in early 2023 could not be capitalised upon and training for Ukrainian forces with the donated new equipment had to be sped up.

Mr Watling said: “Western governments have spent decades writing long-term strategies and managing small-scale, short-term crises like terrorist attacks. It appears the institutional memory of how to cohere the operational level of war has atrophied. This malady is correctable, but only if we can acknowledge that there is a problem to be addressed.

The war in Ukraine has seen the UK's stockpiles of artillery shells dimish - Lorne Campbell

“The war in Ukraine has also highlighted significant deficiencies in the machinery of government across NATO. The most glaring deficiency is the inability of Ukraine’s partners to appreciate the lead times between decisions and their desired effects.”

The UK has ordered £280m of artillery shells and other ammunition after coming in for criticism from Parliament’s Defence Committee for allowing stocks to diminish. A report in March warned that it would take a decade to rebuild stockpiles.

NATO members including the UK can buy supplies on international markets but a co-ordinated NATO effort to increase output would be more useful, Mr Watling said.

The UK has no machine for making large-calibre gun barrels but could build one, he said. Committing to this project would provide high-quality jobs and contribute to the government’s levelling up agenda.

“But no such forward thinking has taken place. Now the lead time to rectify these deficiencies risks being shorter than the remaining available munition stocks.”

The government was approached for comment.