Punish Iran by expelling diplomats over Alireza Akbari execution, nephew urges Britain

British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari during an interview in Tehran - Khabar Online/AFP via Getty Images

The UK should expel diplomats from Iran's London embassy and permanently recall its staff from Tehran in response to the barbaric execution of a British-Iranian citizen, the victim's nephew said on Saturday.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Ramin Forghani said the killing of his uncle, Alireza Akbari, could not go unanswered and that the "least response" would be expelling officials.

On Saturday, the UK announced it was sanctioning Iran's prosecutor general and temporarily bringing back Simon Shercliff, its Tehran ambassador. However, it has not said anything about Mehdi Hosseini Matin, the Iranian chargé d'affaires in London.

"On the diplomatic front, considering that a Briton has been executed despite the calls for his release by Whitehall, the least response would be to expel the staff and recall the British," said 33-year-old Mr Forghani, a PhD student.

He also said it would be "unthinkable" for the West to continue talks on restoring the Iran nuclear deal in light of the execution, as well as Iran's ongoing collusion in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Akbari, a former Iranian deputy defence minister, had been charged with spying for MI6. Before his death, it was claimed he had been tortured for 3,500 hours before filming a confession under duress.

His execution is a major escalation in tensions between the West and Iran, which were already running high over Tehran's military support for Russia and its brutal crackdown on anti-regime protesters.

As Western leaders reacted with disgust to the execution, Mr Forghani paid tribute to his uncle as a cheerful, kind-hearted man who would go to great lengths to stay in touch with relatives despite his demanding work in government.

Ramin Forghani, Akbari's nephew

"Good memories. That's all I have,” said Mr Forghani. “He was a good man who was devoted to his family. Brutal regimes do this to good people and unfortunately this was one of those cases.

“I have fond memories of him visiting us pretty much every Iranian new year, regardless of his work schedule. He was kind to me when I was growing up. I remember his smiles.

Story continues

“As I got older, he could see that I was not a supporter of the regime but regardless of that, because we were family members, he was always kind to me," he added.

There has been some speculation that, far from being a spy, Akbari was simply caught up in a murky power struggle taking place inside the regime.

Mr Forghani said that his uncle had been involved in the regime at the "highest levels" but dismissed claims he was a spy for Britain.

“I think this is simply a political confrontation that was happening in Iran and a political game which is still going on in Iran,” he said.

A protest against the Iranian regime in Trafalgar Square, London, on Saturday - Reuters/Henry Nicholls

Mr Forghani said one of his uncle’s enduring legacies would be his role in helping to end the Iran-Iraq war - which was appreciated by all Iranians, regardless of their politics - and that he was a patriot. “He did all he could to help the country,” he said

He spoke of his shock when he woke up and learned of the news early on Saturday morning, dashing the family's hopes that British and American pressure might deter the regime.

“I’d just woken up when I saw the news,” said Mr Forghani. “I don’t know what to say. It’s terrible. It’s shocking. It wasn’t unexpected from this regime but I think we were all expecting them to change their minds like they did with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, but it wasn’t to be.”

While the British Government's attempts to prevent Iran from carrying out the execution failed, Mr Forghani expressed his gratitude for the efforts of UK diplomats and ministers ahead of his uncle’s death.

“I appreciate what the British Government did but they're dealing with an unsavoury regime that has no regard for human life,” he said. “I hope there will be consequences diplomatically from the British Government and this does not remain unanswered."

Iran is one of the most prolific users of the death penalty worldwide, killing more than 500 people last year.

The regime is facing unprecedented instability due to ongoing mass protests calling for its downfall, which has already led to four demonstrators being executed.

Hundreds have died in the protests, which began following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police after they detained her for incorrectly wearing a hijab.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, said he was "appalled" by the execution of Mr Akbari, which was reported by Iranian state media on Saturday morning.

I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran.



This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people. My thoughts are with Alireza’s friends and family. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 14, 2023

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said that Iran's charge d'affaires in London had been summoned to the Foreign Office to make clear the Government's "disgust".