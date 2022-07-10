These Are The UK’s Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022

The UK’s most popular baby names of 2022 have been revealed, with Lily and Muhammad leading the way so far.

Lily replaces last year’s number one Olivia as the most popular name given to girls, while Muhammad remains top of the boys’ list.

According to the team at Babycentre, who compiled the list, other super-popular baby names in 2022 include Sophia, Amelia and Ava for girls, and Noah, Jack and Theo for boys.

Names enjoying a significant rise in popularity include Elsie, which is up 17th places year-on-year to 11th, and Zoe, which is up 15th places to 21st.

Meanwhile, Zayn has climbed a massive 46 places year-on-year to 14th. Babycentre’s Charlotte McClure also notes that the popularity of Stranger Things is filtering through to baby names in the UK.

“We’ve seen a rise outside the top 100 of fan favourites Robin, Maxine (Max), Elle, Mike, Billy,and Steve,” she writes. “Robyn, as an alternative to Robin, and William (Will) both climbed up the top 100, while Lucas and Nancy held firm. We’ll have to see how the conclusion of the latest season affects name choices over the next few months.”

The most popular girls’ names of 2022 so far:

1. Lily

2. Sophia

3. Olivia

4. Amelia

5. Ava

6. Isla

7. Freya

8. Aria

9. Ivy

10. Mia

11. Elsie

12. Emily

13. Ella

14. Grace

15. Isabella

16. Evie

17. Hannah

18. Luna

19. Maya

20. Daisy

The most popular boys’ names of 2022 so far:

1. Muhammad

2. Noah

3. Jack

4. Theo

5. Leo

6. Oliver

7. George

8. Ethan

9. Oscar

10. Arthur

11. Charlie

12. Freddie

13. Harry

14. Zayn

15. Alfie

16. Finley

17. Henry

18. Luca

19. Thomas

20. Aiden

If you’re still hankering for the latest in baby name trends, you can also check out the names that are slowly falling out of fashion and the names that are most popular in Scotland. Oh, and IKEA has recently published a guide to baby names inspired by its products from across the decades – yes, really.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?