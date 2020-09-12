These Are The UK’s Most Beautiful Staycation Destinations

With international travel still something of a lottery – will you have to quarantine when you return or not? – it's no great surprise that 2020 has become the year of the staycation.



If you're still keen to travel safely in the UK before the weather takes a turn for the worse, you might find yourself craving natural beauty and the great outdoors. After all, many of us have realised during this incredibly testing year that nature is

absolutely vital to our mental health.



With this in mind, the folks at Daffodil Hotels have put together a list of the UK's top staycation beauty spots. They did this by ranking 70 of the UK's prettiest villages and towns by counting their number of attractions, beauty spots, hills and mountain ranges, Instagram hashtags, heritage spots and green spaces, then giving each a score out of 100.



The top ten is definitely a varied list featuring destinations in northern and southern England as well as Wales and Scotland. Check them all out in this holiday inspo-filled slideshow.

