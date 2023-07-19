UK’s mission to become ‘global power in space’ back on track, ministers say

Britain’s mission to become a “global power in space” is back on track after the first meeting of the Government’s reignited space council, ministers have said.

The National Space Council, which aims to co-ordinate all aspects of the UK’s space strategy, met for the first time since its reinstatement.

It was set up in 2020 to provide ministerial leadership on developing the UK’s space sector but was disbanded under the Liz Truss government.

The council was re-established after the move drew criticism from MPs.

Co-chaired by Chloe Smith, Secretary of State for Science and Technology, and Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence, the meeting was attended by other Cabinet ministers as well as British astronaut Tim Peake.

Ms Smith said: “Space is critical to modern life: global telecoms, weather forecasting, and our national security all rely on satellites, and as the importance of space grows, so must our ambitions for the UK.

“Our reinstated National Space Council will ensure the Government moves in lockstep with the sector to deliver our ambitions to grow the space economy.

Secretary of State for Science Chloe Smith (Victoria Jones/PA)

“The UK is perfectly placed, whether geographically, economically or as a product of our world-class skills base, to be not only a European leader but a global power in space.”

Along with ensuring the UK has a thriving space sector that can create jobs, the council also aims to develop strategies to strengthen the nation’s defence capabilities.

Mr Wallace said: “The war in Ukraine has highlighted just how critical space is to military operations.

“My department continues to work closely with DSIT (Department for Science, Innovation and Technology) to deliver the UK’s ambition for space to ensure we have the capabilities we need to protect and defend this critical domain and to exploit the opportunities it offers for operations into the future.”

The meeting was attended by British astronaut Tim Peake (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The meeting coincided with a new National Space Strategy in Action by the DIST, which outlines the Government’s plan for how the UK can become a leading player in the space race, keeping pace with the US, India and China.

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said: “The National Space Strategy in Action highlights the significant progress made towards delivering the Government’s ambition to make the UK one of the most innovative and attractive space economies in the world.

“By catalysing investment into UK businesses, increasing our involvement in major space missions and championing the power of space to improve lives, the UK Space Agency is playing a major role in accelerating the growth of the UK’s thriving space sector.”

Our latest Size and Health report of the UK space sector was released earlier this year. 🚀 The report revealed that the UK space sector continues to grow reaching £17.5 billion and creating almost 1,800 new UK space jobs. 🛰️ Read more 👇https://t.co/ZBnWf9yare — UK Space Agency (@spacegovuk) July 18, 2023

Ben Bridge, chairman of Airbus Defence and Space UK, said: “We welcome this report and commend the Government on progress and commitment to further developing the space sector.

“We look forward to the next phase of implementing the National Space Strategy, and the publication of the Space Sector Plan, to help the Government deliver on its ambitions for unlocking growth through building and expanding national space capabilities.”

Mark Dankberg, chairman and chief executive of internet service provider Viasat, said: “I’m glad to support the United Kingdom’s goals within the National Space Strategy to unlock economic growth, investment, trade and scientific opportunities in the New Space Age.”

Greg Clark, chairman of the Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, made up of cross-party MPs, said last year that the disbanding of the National Space Council under the Truss government was “clearly a step in the wrong direction”.

His comments accompanied a report by the committee that criticised UK space policy as “uncertain and disjointed”.

The committee has since acknowledged the reinstatement of the council but said in its latest report, published earlier this month, there was “not a moment to lose if the UK is to realise the full potential of this extraordinary sector”.