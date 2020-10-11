UK ministers to deny lawmakers vote on blocking chlorinated chicken imports - newspaper

(Reuters) - The British government will use an "obscure" rule to deny lawmakers a vote aimed at blocking imports of chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef, The Independent newspaper reported late on Saturday.

The move will see the ministers defeat an attempt to give powers to a new watchdog, amid suspicions that Britain's post-Brexit trade deals, particularly with the United States, will water down food and animal welfare standards, the report added.

The step will prevent debate on a key amendment expected to be backed by lawmakers, the newspaper reported.

Ministers will argue that giving increased powers to the new, temporary Trade and Agriculture Commission will impose an extra cost, The Independent reported https://bit.ly/33KS4e2.







(Reporting by Kanishka Singh, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)