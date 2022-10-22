UK men’s basketball gives Gov. Andy Beshear donation for Eastern Kentucky flood relief

Kentucky men’s basketball’s much anticipated trip to Pikeville for Saturday’s annual Blue-White Game is meant to highlight a region affected by devastating flooding this summer and provide a chance for UK fans in the area to more easily watch the Wildcats play ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The trip accomplished just that.

After starting the day in Floyd County and distributing winter clothing and meeting with people affected by this summer’s catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the Wildcats made it to Appalachian Wireless Arena in downtown Pikeville for the Blue-White Game.

After a 20-minute scrimmage between UK players — without the injured Oscar Tshiebwe, Lance Ware and Sahvir Wheeler — there was also a special presentation at center court featuring the Cats and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Wheeler took a microphone and announced to a packed arena that UK was presenting a check for $162,450 to Beshear’s Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief fund.

All the money was raised from Saturday night’s event.

“We are here tonight, this team is here tonight, to make sure that every single individual who was harmed in that flood knows that you are not alone,” Beshear told the crowd.

It was previously announced that all ticket revenue from Saturday’s Blue-White Game in Pikeville would go toward people affected by this summer’s devastating floods through the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

A presale event for this year’s Blue-White Game allowed people from the counties of Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Whitley and Wolfe to secure tickets to the game, which is normally held at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Even before Saturday, UK Athletics and the UK men’s basketball team specifically has held events designed to help those affected by the floods.

In August, the Kentucky men’s basketball team held an open practice in Rupp Arena that was part of a three-hour telethon to raise funds for Eastern Kentucky flood relief.

All proceeds from that event — which totaled more than $2.4 million once the telethon ended — were to go toward the American Red Cross to benefit the immediate needs of Kentuckians impacted by the floods.

